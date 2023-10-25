How To Know If Yena Is The Right One: The Social Dogma Thesis

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023 1:50 PM
Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. 27 October 2023 10:28 AM
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows [WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day? 25 October 2023 1:46 PM
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
How To Know If Yena Is The Right One: The Social Dogma Thesis

How To Know If Yena Is The Right One: The Social Dogma Thesis

25 October 2023 10:08 PM

This evening we talk to Dr ZuluMathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books., about hi upcoming book where he talks about How To Know If Yena Is The Right One: The Social Dogma Thesis.


South African Doing Great Things with founders of Xbros delivery services, Thando and Luthando Adam

27 October 2023 11:11 PM
Profile Interview with Tiisetso Tau, Managing Director of Synergy Business Events

27 October 2023 10:08 PM
Aubrey's take on the news of the day

27 October 2023 9:12 PM
Psychological Matters: Dealing with the trauma children experience when raised in war-torn countries.

26 October 2023 11:40 PM

How many times have you heard of family members being murdered by one of their own. In the recent times, we’ve witnessed the murders of children by their own parents who eventually kill themselves too, the most recent being the mother in Eastern Cape who poisoned three of her children to death before dying by suicide in Lusikisiki. What causes this tragedy? What leads somebody to that thought before even committing the action. Joining us to unpack the psychology of Familicide, is Clinical and Forensic psychologist, Ivan De Klerk.

Aubrey's take on the news of them day

26 October 2023 11:06 PM
Africa At A Glance: At the Fire Hour-book by Barry Gilder

26 October 2023 11:06 PM

On Africa at a Glance, Aubrey spoke to Barry Gilder, an acclaimed author of From the acclaimed author of The List and Songs and Secrets,  and presently “At Fire Hour”.

Crime Time: Understanding the psychology of familicide.

26 October 2023 10:11 PM

War trauma leads to a wide range of psychological consequences and disorders that can be quite disabling to individuals and their families. At times of war, existing resources become limited to deal with all demands of trauma sufferers. The current conflict between Israel and Palestine prompts one to question the impact of this war on children and how that trauma manifests as they grow older. For a child born into a war-torn country, raised in it and survives into adulthood, what kinds of therapy are available to deal with that kind of trauma? Talking to us about this is Dr Zlatina Kostova, a clinical psychologist based in the US who’s involved in a project that treats Ukrainian children and families affected by the war since March 2022.  

Change your Mindest:‎ " No one is coming to save you - you have to save yourself".

25 October 2023 11:04 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about "There are none so blind as those who will not see.  It's time to open your eyes.  No one is coming to save you - you have to save yourself.  Your financial future depends on the decisions you make today.  Start making better decisions".

Financial Matters: Funeral Cover Policies

25 October 2023 9:13 PM

On Financial Matters we talk about funeral cover policies. One of the biggest decisions you need to make when applying for funeral cover is what benefits you require. There are many different types of funeral cover available. It’s important to know what type of funeral insurance you, your family or employees require. As always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA

Entertainment Sport

HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop

Local

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

Local

The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

