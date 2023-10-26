Aubrey's take on the news of them day

How many times have you heard of family members being murdered by one of their own. In the recent times, we’ve witnessed the murders of children by their own parents who eventually kill themselves too, the most recent being the mother in Eastern Cape who poisoned three of her children to death before dying by suicide in Lusikisiki. What causes this tragedy? What leads somebody to that thought before even committing the action. Joining us to unpack the psychology of Familicide, is Clinical and Forensic psychologist, Ivan De Klerk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Africa at a Glance, Aubrey spoke to Barry Gilder, an acclaimed author of From the acclaimed author of The List and Songs and Secrets, and presently "At Fire Hour".
War trauma leads to a wide range of psychological consequences and disorders that can be quite disabling to individuals and their families. At times of war, existing resources become limited to deal with all demands of trauma sufferers. The current conflict between Israel and Palestine prompts one to question the impact of this war on children and how that trauma manifests as they grow older. For a child born into a war-torn country, raised in it and survives into adulthood, what kinds of therapy are available to deal with that kind of trauma? Talking to us about this is Dr Zlatina Kostova, a clinical psychologist based in the US who's involved in a project that treats Ukrainian children and families affected by the war since March 2022.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about "There are none so blind as those who will not see. It's time to open your eyes. No one is coming to save you - you have to save yourself. Your financial future depends on the decisions you make today. Start making better decisions".
This evening we talk to Dr ZuluMathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books., about hi upcoming book where he talks about How To Know If Yena Is The Right One: The Social Dogma Thesis.
On Financial Matters we talk about funeral cover policies. One of the biggest decisions you need to make when applying for funeral cover is what benefits you require. There are many different types of funeral cover available. It's important to know what type of funeral insurance you, your family or employees require. As always we're joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.
On our Man torque, we look at the issue of issue of how men deal with and we're joined by Kgaugelo Habyane, Founder Of Manned Up Conversation Podcast.