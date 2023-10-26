Aubrey's take on the news of them day

War trauma leads to a wide range of psychological consequences and disorders that can be quite disabling to individuals and their families. At times of war, existing resources become limited to deal with all demands of trauma sufferers. The current conflict between Israel and Palestine prompts one to question the impact of this war on children and how that trauma manifests as they grow older. For a child born into a war-torn country, raised in it and survives into adulthood, what kinds of therapy are available to deal with that kind of trauma? Talking to us about this is Dr Zlatina Kostova, a clinical psychologist based in the US who’s involved in a project that treats Ukrainian children and families affected by the war since March 2022.

