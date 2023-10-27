Aubrey's take on the news of the day

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station where they were detained and formally charged. 30 October 2023 3:04 PM
November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount. 30 October 2023 1:45 PM
Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October. 30 October 2023 1:23 PM
View all Local
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality? If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success? 30 October 2023 8:19 PM
What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch? At a retail price of R7 000, how does it compare to other smart watches on the market? 30 October 2023 7:58 PM
What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth The Centre for Development and Enterprise has set out three priority focus areas for government to urgently address. 30 October 2023 6:50 PM
View all Business
AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law AIs could soon run businesses which could be an opportunity to ensure they follow the law. 30 October 2023 3:06 PM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
[WATCH] Yoh!! NZ reporter CLAPS back at Springbok supporters in Paris Has anyone ever humbled you with a reality check? 30 October 2023 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. 30 October 2023 2:30 PM
'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience. 30 October 2023 1:11 PM
Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was named as the world's best player ahead of Eben Etzebeth, while wing Mark Tele’a won the p... 30 October 2023 1:09 PM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet! 30 October 2023 2:44 PM
50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!' In 2023, some people still have the audacity to comment on other's bodies. 30 October 2023 12:59 PM
Matthew Perry’s 10 funniest 'Friends' moments as Chandler Bing We pay tribute to Matthew Perry with a look at his best Chandler Bing moments on ‘Friends’. 30 October 2023 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing The 26-year-old’s mother was found but his father is still missing. 30 October 2023 3:03 PM
Domicide: Destruction of Gaza homes reminds me of what happened to my city, Homs Homes have been destroyed and thousands have been killed in Gaza. 30 October 2023 1:43 PM
Ministry of Health declares total collapse of health system in Gaza hospitals People are being operated on without anesthesia and with light from cellphones. 30 October 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Aubrey's take on the news of the day

Aubrey's take on the news of the day

27 October 2023 9:12 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South African Doing Great Things with founders of Xbros delivery services, Thando and Luthando Adam

27 October 2023 11:11 PM

On today’s episode of South Africans doing great things we feature Xbros delivery owned by two young ambitious men, Thando and Luthando. X Bros is a delivery service company that delivers delicious restaurant food, Groceries, Parcels as well as Medication from clinics or pharmacy with the aim to create convenience for people while stimulating the local economy accompanied by youth employment.

Profile Interview with Tiisetso Tau, Managing Director of Synergy Business Events

27 October 2023 10:08 PM

On our profile interview thi evening we speak to a man who took a side hustle and turned into a mainstreambusines for himself. We get to hear about his journey, challenges and lessons he learned on this path. Our profile interview for this evening is Tiisetso Tau, managing director for Synergy Business Events.

Psychological Matters: Dealing with the trauma children experience when raised in war-torn countries.

26 October 2023 11:40 PM

How many times have you heard of family members being murdered by one of their own. In the recent times, we’ve witnessed the murders of children by their own parents who eventually kill themselves too, the most recent being the mother in Eastern Cape who poisoned three of her children to death before dying by suicide in Lusikisiki. What causes this tragedy? What leads somebody to that thought before even committing the action. Joining us to unpack the psychology of Familicide, is Clinical and Forensic psychologist, Ivan De Klerk.

Aubrey's take on the news of them day

26 October 2023 11:06 PM
Africa At A Glance: At the Fire Hour-book by Barry Gilder

26 October 2023 11:06 PM

On Africa at a Glance, Aubrey spoke to Barry Gilder, an acclaimed author of From the acclaimed author of The List and Songs and Secrets,  and presently “At Fire Hour”.

Crime Time: Understanding the psychology of familicide.

26 October 2023 10:11 PM

War trauma leads to a wide range of psychological consequences and disorders that can be quite disabling to individuals and their families. At times of war, existing resources become limited to deal with all demands of trauma sufferers. The current conflict between Israel and Palestine prompts one to question the impact of this war on children and how that trauma manifests as they grow older. For a child born into a war-torn country, raised in it and survives into adulthood, what kinds of therapy are available to deal with that kind of trauma? Talking to us about this is Dr Zlatina Kostova, a clinical psychologist based in the US who’s involved in a project that treats Ukrainian children and families affected by the war since March 2022.  

Change your Mindest:‎ " No one is coming to save you - you have to save yourself".

25 October 2023 11:04 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about "There are none so blind as those who will not see.  It's time to open your eyes.  No one is coming to save you - you have to save yourself.  Your financial future depends on the decisions you make today.  Start making better decisions".

How To Know If Yena Is The Right One: The Social Dogma Thesis

25 October 2023 10:08 PM

This evening we talk to Dr ZuluMathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books., about hi upcoming book where he talks about How To Know If Yena Is The Right One: The Social Dogma Thesis.

Financial Matters: Funeral Cover Policies

25 October 2023 9:13 PM

On Financial Matters we talk about funeral cover policies. One of the biggest decisions you need to make when applying for funeral cover is what benefits you require. There are many different types of funeral cover available. It’s important to know what type of funeral insurance you, your family or employees require. As always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha

Sport

Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing

World

AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law

Lifestyle

Court weighs if Trump can be kept off 2024 ballot for 'insurrection'

30 October 2023 10:00 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

30 October 2023 9:53 PM

Netanyahu hails 'progress' in Gaza war against Hamas

30 October 2023 9:43 PM

