Profile Interview with Benjamin ‘Bebe’ Winas

New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car. 2 December 2023 1:20 PM
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the p... 2 December 2023 9:35 AM
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to accou... 2 December 2023 9:18 AM
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey' The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country. 2 December 2023 3:35 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Profile Interview with Benjamin ‘Bebe’ Winas

Profile Interview with Benjamin ‘Bebe’ Winas

24 November 2023 10:17 PM

This evening Profile interview I had the opportunity of speaking to the man, the legend, the iconic musician, Benjamin “BeBe” Winans about his upbringing, his upcoming “It All Comes Down To Love” tour, and so much more.


South African Doing Great Things with Greg Bertish, Founder of The Little Optimist Sailing Academy & Trust

1 December 2023 10:08 PM

From a once insecure, bullied child, with no self-esteem, to undergoing two heart surgeries at 30 and making it out alive to emerging as the South African national champion in Lifesaving and Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Greg Bertish is a man with a remarkable story to tell.

Growing up in Cape Town and known as a respected sailor and big wave surfer, in 2017 he founded the Little Optimist Children’s Trust.

This is a South African doing great things, Greg Bertish, welcome.

Africa At A Glance: Looking at the economic impact of the current import/export crisis.

30 November 2023 11:09 PM

It is no secret that our economy is facing numerous challenges, including frequent power disruptions, fluctuating commodity prices, high unemployment rates, and, adding to these issues, a prolonged port crisis. To discuss with us the repercussions of this is Alan Mukoki, CEO of South African chamber of Commerce and industry.

Crime Time: Volvo SA SUVs

30 November 2023 10:09 PM

Volvo Car SA is offering up to six months of free instalments for customers buying a new SUV through Volvo Car Finance as part of the group’s “Black November” promotion. The offer, which is valid during November and December, may vary depending on final vehicle extras or accessories chosen. To tell more about the Volvo SA SUVs we’re joined by Greg Maruszewski, Volvo Car South Africa MD.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of divorce

30 November 2023 9:20 PM

A divorce can become a traumatic incident for the adults separating if, what leads up to it and what follows afterward, is significantly painful. Infidelity, arguing, infertility, verbal abuse, emotional abandonment and lack of commitment are some of the top reasons for divorce in the world. There's usually more than one cause of divorce, though. Most divorce reasons are preventable, though, when both partners are in love and willing to spend time and energy in solving the differences. In Conversation with Dr Eve, we look at the trauma of divorce.

Aubrey's take on news on the day

30 November 2023 9:14 PM
Change your Mindest:‎ "The Science of getting rich - Chapter 2 - Is there a science to getting rich"?

29 November 2023 11:08 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about the chapter 2 of Wallace D Wattle’s book “The Science of getting Rich” titled ‘Is there a science to getting rich’?

Weird and Wonderful: The Anxiety Epidemic

29 November 2023 10:08 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by our regular intermittent guest, Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, talking about “The Anxiety Epidemic”. 

Financial Matters: Rand Manipulation Saga

29 November 2023 9:08 PM

The rand manipulation refers to the unethical or illegal practices employed by financial institutions or individuals to influence the value of the South African rand. The alleged collusion involved 28 local and foreign banks manipulating the rand-dollar exchange rate between 2007 and 2013. In our Financial Matters this evening we continue this discussion in order to get a better understanding of how the process works and as always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

Aubrey's take on new of the day

29 November 2023 8:26 PM
Education Feature: Build your own Economy - Thoughts from leading teachers

28 November 2023 11:11 PM

On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on “Why must you build Your Own Economy” we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week we focus on thoughts from leading teachers on building your own economy.

