Profile Interview with Benjamin ‘Bebe’ Winas

This evening Profile interview I had the opportunity of speaking to the man, the legend, the iconic musician, Benjamin “BeBe” Winans about his upbringing, his upcoming “It All Comes Down To Love” tour, and so much more.
From a once insecure, bullied child, with no self-esteem, to undergoing two heart surgeries at 30 and making it out alive to emerging as the South African national champion in Lifesaving and Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Greg Bertish is a man with a remarkable story to tell.
Growing up in Cape Town and known as a respected sailor and big wave surfer, in 2017 he founded the Little Optimist Children’s Trust.
This is a South African doing great things, Greg Bertish, welcome.
It is no secret that our economy is facing numerous challenges, including frequent power disruptions, fluctuating commodity prices, high unemployment rates, and, adding to these issues, a prolonged port crisis. To discuss with us the repercussions of this is Alan Mukoki, CEO of South African chamber of Commerce and industry.
Volvo Car SA is offering up to six months of free instalments for customers buying a new SUV through Volvo Car Finance as part of the group's "Black November" promotion. The offer, which is valid during November and December, may vary depending on final vehicle extras or accessories chosen. To tell more about the Volvo SA SUVs we're joined by Greg Maruszewski, Volvo Car South Africa MD.
A divorce can become a traumatic incident for the adults separating if, what leads up to it and what follows afterward, is significantly painful. Infidelity, arguing, infertility, verbal abuse, emotional abandonment and lack of commitment are some of the top reasons for divorce in the world. There's usually more than one cause of divorce, though. Most divorce reasons are preventable, though, when both partners are in love and willing to spend time and energy in solving the differences. In Conversation with Dr Eve, we look at the trauma of divorce.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about the chapter 2 of Wallace D Wattle's book "The Science of getting Rich" titled 'Is there a science to getting rich'?
On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by our regular intermittent guest, Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, talking about "The Anxiety Epidemic".
The rand manipulation refers to the unethical or illegal practices employed by financial institutions or individuals to influence the value of the South African rand. The alleged collusion involved 28 local and foreign banks manipulating the rand-dollar exchange rate between 2007 and 2013. In our Financial Matters this evening we continue this discussion in order to get a better understanding of how the process works and as always we're joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.
On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on "Why must you build Your Own Economy" we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week we focus on thoughts from leading teachers on building your own economy.