South African Doing Great Things with Managing Director for Positive Vibrations Foundation of Hope for Girls, Lungile Maboe

Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
info
702 FYI
Latest Local
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecuti... 30 November 2023 3:20 PM
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes) Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money S... 30 November 2023 9:30 PM
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. 30 November 2023 9:08 AM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
South African Doing Great Things with Managing Director for Positive Vibrations Foundation of Hope for Girls, Lungile Maboe

South African Doing Great Things with Managing Director for Positive Vibrations Foundation of Hope for Girls, Lungile Maboe

24 November 2023 11:09 PM

On today’s edition of South Africans doing great things, we feature Positive Vibrations is an after-school dramatic arts programme at the Chief Albert Luthuli Primary School based in Benoni. Since inception, they have successfully mobilised youth, adults, artists, politicians, choreographers, musicians and sports facilitators within the Daveyton community, a township in Benoni, to inspire and motivate their peers.

Joining us to tell us more is Managing director, Lungile Maboe.


Africa At A Glance: Looking at the economic impact of the current import/export crisis.

30 November 2023 11:09 PM

It is no secret that our economy is facing numerous challenges, including frequent power disruptions, fluctuating commodity prices, high unemployment rates, and, adding to these issues, a prolonged port crisis. To discuss with us the repercussions of this is Alan Mukoki, CEO of South African chamber of Commerce and industry.

Crime Time: Volvo SA SUVs

30 November 2023 10:09 PM

Volvo Car SA is offering up to six months of free instalments for customers buying a new SUV through Volvo Car Finance as part of the group’s “Black November” promotion. The offer, which is valid during November and December, may vary depending on final vehicle extras or accessories chosen. To tell more about the Volvo SA SUVs we’re joined by Greg Maruszewski, Volvo Car South Africa MD.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of divorce

30 November 2023 9:20 PM

A divorce can become a traumatic incident for the adults separating if, what leads up to it and what follows afterward, is significantly painful. Infidelity, arguing, infertility, verbal abuse, emotional abandonment and lack of commitment are some of the top reasons for divorce in the world. There's usually more than one cause of divorce, though. Most divorce reasons are preventable, though, when both partners are in love and willing to spend time and energy in solving the differences. In Conversation with Dr Eve, we look at the trauma of divorce.

Aubrey's take on news on the day

30 November 2023 9:14 PM
Change your Mindest:‎ "The Science of getting rich - Chapter 2 - Is there a science to getting rich"?

29 November 2023 11:08 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about the chapter 2 of Wallace D Wattle’s book “The Science of getting Rich” titled ‘Is there a science to getting rich’?

Weird and Wonderful: The Anxiety Epidemic

29 November 2023 10:08 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by our regular intermittent guest, Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, talking about “The Anxiety Epidemic”. 

Financial Matters: Rand Manipulation Saga

29 November 2023 9:08 PM

The rand manipulation refers to the unethical or illegal practices employed by financial institutions or individuals to influence the value of the South African rand. The alleged collusion involved 28 local and foreign banks manipulating the rand-dollar exchange rate between 2007 and 2013. In our Financial Matters this evening we continue this discussion in order to get a better understanding of how the process works and as always we’re joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

Aubrey's take on new of the day

29 November 2023 8:26 PM
Education Feature: Build your own Economy - Thoughts from leading teachers

28 November 2023 11:11 PM

On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on “Why must you build Your Own Economy” we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week we focus on thoughts from leading teachers on building your own economy.

Topic: Points to consider before changing jobs

28 November 2023 10:06 PM

At some point everyone is tempted to switch jobs. A prospective employer can woo you with a higher hourly wage or annual salary. You daydream about buying a new car or taking a much-needed vacation. Before jumping ship, there’s a couple of factors that you should take into account and Erica Liebenberg, editor-in-chief JustMoney, joins for this discussion.

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

The day that was: Racial slur goes viral, Marshalltown fire victims' new destiny

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kunesinye isehlakalo sokucwasa ngokwebala, iqalile i-COP 28 eDubai

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

Eskom sees generation capacity improvement, power cuts reduced to stage 4

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

