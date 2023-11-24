South African Doing Great Things with Managing Director for Positive Vibrations Foundation of Hope for Girls, Lungile Maboe

A divorce can become a traumatic incident for the adults separating if, what leads up to it and what follows afterward, is significantly painful. Infidelity, arguing, infertility, verbal abuse, emotional abandonment and lack of commitment are some of the top reasons for divorce in the world. There's usually more than one cause of divorce, though. Most divorce reasons are preventable, though, when both partners are in love and willing to spend time and energy in solving the differences. In Conversation with Dr Eve, we look at the trauma of divorce.

arrow_forward