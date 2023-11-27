Medical Matters: Quick Quenchers for Diabetic Thirst

Dehydration can strike anyone when the sun is out and the temperature is high. But when you have diabetes, you're even more prone to dehydration. That makes finding ways to lower blood sugar and stay hydrated critical for those with diabetes, especially during the summer months.



This evening on Medical Matters we look at more suitable drinks a diabetic can hace especially with the current heat we have been experiencing. It is vital to be aware of which sugary drinks one should avoid as well as find out how much calories and sugar are within the drinks we consume. Margot McCumisky,National manager of Diabetes South Africa joins to assist us in understanding what people with diabetes need to be aware f when consuming drinks.