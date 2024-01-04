Africa at Glance: African Contemporary Art

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook. 5 January 2024 3:34 PM
Prepare for heavy traffic to Gauteng this weekend, cautions N3 Toll Concession N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said the peak of traffic towards Gauteng is expected on Sunday between 9am an... 5 January 2024 11:51 AM
June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back' Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said while Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system, those... 5 January 2024 10:49 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
View all Business
Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you. 5 January 2024 3:17 PM
Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes WhatsApp, one of the biggest messaging services in the world, is about to undergo some changes. 5 January 2024 10:53 AM
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
View all Sport
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100 "Today is a somber day for Hollywood.” 5 January 2024 3:08 PM
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb 1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm! 5 January 2024 2:25 PM
3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you! 5 January 2024 1:20 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals. 5 January 2024 11:47 AM
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Africa at Glance: African Contemporary Art

Africa at Glance: African Contemporary Art

4 January 2024 11:24 PM

Through Art we find meaning, purpose and definition. Above all we find worthy Vibration to the pulse of life” – Ronald Muchatuta. Today on our Africa at a Glance Feature, we explore art through the eyes of Ronald Muchatuta, a contemporary artist who uses mosaic and collage to create his work


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South African Doing Great Things with Yolanda Boqwana, Head of Regulatory Advisory and Oversight at Stanlib.

5 January 2024 11:08 PM

 Yolanda Boqwana is a certified Compliance Practitioner (CPrac.) with 17 years of experience in Compliance Risk Management. Yolanda specializes in both Government (PFMA and MFMA) and Financial Services (Banking, Long Term Insurance, with exposure in LISP, Pension Fund Administration, Wealth, Asset Management, and Stock Exchange). She also holds a FAIS RE 1 license for Key Individuals and Compliance Officers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Mbulelo Msongelwa, a comedian, MC and voice over artist.

5 January 2024 10:14 PM

Comedian, MC and voice over artist Mbulelo Msongelwa was born in Mdantsane, a township just outside East London. He grew up in the coastal town of Port Elizabeth, which is where, at the age of 27 he was bitten by the comedy bug. It bit him so hard he quit his then furniture shop job to pursue his dream. It was clear from the start that Mbu has a natural charm on stage that audiences quickly gravitate towards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Financial Digital Scams

4 January 2024 10:08 PM

These days, you need to be extra careful because digital scams come in many shapes and disguises. Fraudsters are always trying to find new and inventive ways to steal from unsuspecting people. To tell us more about financial digital scams, we’re joined by Sharon Knowles, a Certified Cybersecurity Investigator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: How not to fail at keeping your New Year's Resolutions

4 January 2024 9:14 PM

Resolutions are much easier to make than to keep, and by the end of March, many of us would have abandoned our resolutions and settled back into our old patterns. Part of the problem may be that we do not know how to keep New Year's resolutions, despite our good intentions. On Psychological Matters this evening we talk about “How not to fail at keeping your New Year’s Resolutions’’. This evening we’re joined by Charmaine Mojapelo, A Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stepping into 2024 with the Spirit of Beckham - Lessons from the Football Legend

3 January 2024 11:13 PM

As we step into 2024, many of us draw lessons and inspiration from icons, role models and others that are close to us for the new year. Whether you are looking to shift your mindset or break any old habits, there are some lessons we can draw from other people’s journey. This week we speak to The Business Doctor, Keitumetse Lekaba, who is an SME Development and Funding Specialist about Stepping into 2024 with the Spirit of Beckham: Lessons from the Football Legend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: Welcome to South Africa - Jou Ma se Boek

3 January 2024 10:11 PM

Can you think of some of the things that make us uniquely South African? The Tupperwares? The similar stories we all have about our mothers. The good and the bad. And all the things that make being South African being special. On Tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Katlego Thulare, Conceptual Copywriter by profession and Self-published Author by obsession to talk more about Welcome to South Africa – Jou Ma se Boek, which is an extraordinary book about an ordinary South African.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: How to get your business into a shopping mall

3 January 2024 9:09 PM

Despite the rise of e-commerce globally, statistics continue to show that majority of South African shoppers still prefer to shop in brick-and-mortar stores. It still remains a relatively big market. Joining us this evening on Financial Matters to share tips on how to get your business into a shopping mall is Monalisa Sam, Retail Expert and Founder of Tungwa Retail Holdings, a 100% South African black woman owned retail and investing firm.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Love Connection: ‘’Ghosting’’ Behaviour and Taking breaks in relationships

2 January 2024 11:17 PM

On the Love Connection we talk about ‘’Ghosting’’ Behaviour and taking breaks in relationships. What does it mean to be ‘’Ghosted’’? Are there any trauma’s linked to this kind of behaviour? What is the most healthy way to take breaks in relationships? To tell us more about this we’re joined by Refiloe Khameli, relationship, business and mindset coach. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Low cost affordable vehicles for the Public

2 January 2024 10:12 PM

Wasanga chats to Sibongiseni Kunene, Director of Atul

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

Local

Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept

Local

Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo

World

EWN Highlights

WC police nab 17 suspects over fraud and possession of unlicensed firearms

6 January 2024 5:51 PM

Cold and wet conditions expected across most parts of SA over the weekend

6 January 2024 1:35 PM

ANC welcomes reopening of inquest into Cradock Four's deaths

6 January 2024 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA