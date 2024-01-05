Profile Interview with Mbulelo Msongelwa, a comedian, MC and voice over artist.

Comedian, MC and voice over artist Mbulelo Msongelwa was born in Mdantsane, a township just outside East London. He grew up in the coastal town of Port Elizabeth, which is where, at the age of 27 he was bitten by the comedy bug. It bit him so hard he quit his then furniture shop job to pursue his dream. It was clear from the start that Mbu has a natural charm on stage that audiences quickly gravitate towards.
Yolanda Boqwana is a certified Compliance Practitioner (CPrac.) with 17 years of experience in Compliance Risk Management. Yolanda specializes in both Government (PFMA and MFMA) and Financial Services (Banking, Long Term Insurance, with exposure in LISP, Pension Fund Administration, Wealth, Asset Management, and Stock Exchange). She also holds a FAIS RE 1 license for Key Individuals and Compliance Officers.
Through Art we find meaning, purpose and definition. Above all we find worthy Vibration to the pulse of life" – Ronald Muchatuta. Today on our Africa at a Glance Feature, we explore art through the eyes of Ronald Muchatuta, a contemporary artist who uses mosaic and collage to create his work
These days, you need to be extra careful because digital scams come in many shapes and disguises. Fraudsters are always trying to find new and inventive ways to steal from unsuspecting people. To tell us more about financial digital scams, we're joined by Sharon Knowles, a Certified Cybersecurity Investigator
Resolutions are much easier to make than to keep, and by the end of March, many of us would have abandoned our resolutions and settled back into our old patterns. Part of the problem may be that we do not know how to keep New Year's resolutions, despite our good intentions. On Psychological Matters this evening we talk about "How not to fail at keeping your New Year's Resolutions''. This evening we're joined by Charmaine Mojapelo, A Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer.
As we step into 2024, many of us draw lessons and inspiration from icons, role models and others that are close to us for the new year. Whether you are looking to shift your mindset or break any old habits, there are some lessons we can draw from other people's journey. This week we speak to The Business Doctor, Keitumetse Lekaba, who is an SME Development and Funding Specialist about Stepping into 2024 with the Spirit of Beckham: Lessons from the Football Legend.
Can you think of some of the things that make us uniquely South African? The Tupperwares? The similar stories we all have about our mothers. The good and the bad. And all the things that make being South African being special. On Tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we talk to Katlego Thulare, Conceptual Copywriter by profession and Self-published Author by obsession to talk more about Welcome to South Africa – Jou Ma se Boek, which is an extraordinary book about an ordinary South African.
Despite the rise of e-commerce globally, statistics continue to show that majority of South African shoppers still prefer to shop in brick-and-mortar stores. It still remains a relatively big market. Joining us this evening on Financial Matters to share tips on how to get your business into a shopping mall is Monalisa Sam, Retail Expert and Founder of Tungwa Retail Holdings, a 100% South African black woman owned retail and investing firm.
On the Love Connection we talk about ''Ghosting'' Behaviour and taking breaks in relationships. What does it mean to be ''Ghosted''? Are there any trauma's linked to this kind of behaviour? What is the most healthy way to take breaks in relationships? To tell us more about this we're joined by Refiloe Khameli, relationship, business and mindset coach.
Wasanga chats to Sibongiseni Kunene, Director of Atul