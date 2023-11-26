TOPIC : COMMUNITY POLICING, HOW FAR IS TAKING IT TOO FAR?

Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by guests SAPS Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe; Eyewitness News Reporter Thabiso Goba; National Chairperson of the CPF Franscina Lucas and Director at Fixed to talk about the Communities taking maters in their own hands to dela with crime as in the case of former Moja Love Presenter who now faces additional charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property in the case where he stands accused of murdering Robert Varrie with his TV crew during an unaired episode of ‘Sizok'thola’.
Eyewitness News Editor Mpho Raphata is joined by the IEC's General Manager for Civic and Democracy Education Moagisi Sibanda; NYDA Executive Chairperson Asanda Luwaca and Rivonia Circle Program Coordinator Khanya Burns-Ncamashe to wrap up the voter registration weekend that was.
Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso modise is joined by MMC for Public Safety and Security Dr Mgcini Tshwaku to talk about plans to prevent crimes ahead of the festive season
PANELLIST:
PROFESSOR JOHN STREMLAU, INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS EXPERT
SIFISO NTOMBELA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL
MARKETING COUNCIL
PRANISH DESAI, SENIOR DATA ANALYST, GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo is in conversation with Director of sport at the University of Pretoria Steven Ball and Sports Anchor at VOW FM Kamogelo Mogale to talk about how we stand together as the nation during big sporting events.
Eyewitness News Anchor Chanel September is in conversation with guests.
Debt Rescues Annaline Van Der Poel; Nedbank Wellness and Financial Advisor Dr Frank Magwegwe;
Household affordability index Mervyn AbrahamsEconomist Azar Jammine
to talk about how listeners can navigate these tough economic times.
Eyewitness News Reporter Bernadette Wicks is in conversation with Head of Project Office: Census 2022 - Luqmaan Omar; Director of Research and Advocacy at SERI Lauren Roysten and Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng to talk about the recently released Census Stats 2022.
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by Community Leader Loshi Morupa and Deputy Chair of Association of Spaza shops Michael Ramothopo to talk about how the spaza shops in our communities can be regulated.
Eyewitness News Anchor Sifiso Zulu is joined by guests Nsfas Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana; South African Union of Students Spokesperson Asiviwe Dlanjwa and the Department of Higher Education Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi with contribution from SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to talk about issues surrounding NSFAS and more
Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by the Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga; Director of Classroom Buddies Organisation Christian Kayembe and Registered School Counsellor Esmarie Cillers to talk about how learners can prepare for the upcoming matric exams