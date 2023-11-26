TOPIC : COMMUNITY POLICING, HOW FAR IS TAKING IT TOO FAR?

Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by guests SAPS Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe; Eyewitness News Reporter Thabiso Goba; National Chairperson of the CPF Franscina Lucas and Director at Fixed to talk about the Communities taking maters in their own hands to dela with crime as in the case of former Moja Love Presenter who now faces additional charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property in the case where he stands accused of murdering Robert Varrie with his TV crew during an unaired episode of ‘Sizok'thola’.