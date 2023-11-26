TOPIC : COMMUNITY POLICING, HOW FAR IS TAKING IT TOO FAR?

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
Pay up! Sars 'wages war' on non-compliance For those that fail to settle their tax debt owed to Sars, get prepared to be handed over for collection and potentially prosecuti... 30 November 2023 3:20 PM
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
Personal finance rules you MUST stick to, and those it's ok to break (sometimes) Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares his 'breakable' and 'unbreakable' personal finance rules, and explains why - on The Money S... 30 November 2023 9:30 PM
Attempted insurance fraud rampant, R1 billion's worth prevented just in 2022 The latest statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa make for shocking reading. 30 November 2023 9:02 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. 30 November 2023 9:08 AM
Father-son duo teams up for trans-positive Netflix film 'Runs in the Family' We wanted to see our positive relationship reflected, says Gabe Gabriel, screenplay writer. 30 November 2023 4:26 PM
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Inside Ewn
TOPIC : COMMUNITY POLICING, HOW FAR IS TAKING IT TOO FAR?

TOPIC : COMMUNITY POLICING, HOW FAR IS TAKING IT TOO FAR?

26 November 2023 9:18 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by guests SAPS Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe;  Eyewitness News Reporter Thabiso Goba; National Chairperson of the CPF Franscina Lucas and Director at Fixed to talk about the Communities taking maters in their own hands to dela with crime as in the case of former Moja Love Presenter who now faces additional charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property in the case where he stands accused of murdering Robert Varrie with his TV crew during an unaired episode of ‘Sizok'thola’.


ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION TOPIC : VOTER REGISTRATION AMONGST YOUNG PEOPLE

19 November 2023 9:20 PM

Eyewitness News Editor Mpho Raphata is joined by the  IEC’s General Manager for Civic and Democracy Education Moagisi Sibanda; NYDA Executive Chairperson Asanda Luwaca and Rivonia Circle Program Coordinator Khanya Burns-Ncamashe to wrap up the voter registration weekend that was.

Roundtable Topic: Crime prevention measures and concerns ahead of the Festive season

12 November 2023 9:16 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Kgomotso modise is joined by MMC for Public Safety and Security Dr Mgcini Tshwaku to talk about plans to prevent crimes ahead of the festive season

ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION TOPIC : AGOA SUMMIT

5 November 2023 9:34 PM

PANELLIST:

PROFESSOR JOHN STREMLAU, INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS EXPERT

SIFISO NTOMBELA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL
MARKETING COUNCIL

PRANISH DESAI, SENIOR DATA ANALYST, GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA

Inside EWN Roundtable : Sports as a major contributor to national building

29 October 2023 9:49 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo  is in conversation with Director of  sport at the University of Pretoria Steven Ball and Sports Anchor at VOW FM Kamogelo Mogale to talk about how we stand together as the nation during big sporting events.  

Are South African Consumers at a breaking point in the tough economic Environment?

22 October 2023 9:30 PM

Eyewitness News Anchor Chanel September is in conversation with guests.

Debt Rescues Annaline Van Der Poel; Nedbank Wellness and Financial Advisor Dr Frank Magwegwe;

Household affordability index  Mervyn AbrahamsEconomist Azar Jammine

to talk about how listeners can navigate these tough economic times. 

Roundtable Discussion: Census 2023 - how far has South Africa come over the last ten years?

15 October 2023 9:21 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter  Bernadette Wicks is in conversation with Head of Project Office: Census 2022 - Luqmaan Omar;  Director of Research and Advocacy at SERI Lauren Roysten and Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng to talk about the recently released Census Stats 2022. 

Topic : The regulation of Spaza Shops considering the Sowetan Boys who passed-on after eating biscuits bought from a foreign owned spaza shop

8 October 2023 9:22 PM

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise is joined by Community Leader Loshi Morupa and Deputy Chair of Association of Spaza shops Michael Ramothopo to talk about how the spaza shops in our communities can be regulated. 

Roundtable Discussion Topic: Can Nsfas Get Its House In Order?

1 October 2023 9:20 PM

Eyewitness News Anchor Sifiso Zulu is joined by guests Nsfas Spokesperson Slumezi Skosana; South African Union of Students Spokesperson Asiviwe Dlanjwa and the Department of Higher Education Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi with contribution from SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to talk about issues surrounding NSFAS and more

ROUNDTABLE TOPIC: 35 DAYS TOWARDS THE NSC EXAMS 2023 - HOW CAN LEARNERS PREPARE AND FOCUS DURING THIS PERIOD?

24 September 2023 9:25 PM

Eyewitness News Reporter  Kgomotso Modise is joined by the Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga; Director of Classroom Buddies Organisation  Christian Kayembe and Registered School Counsellor Esmarie Cillers to talk about how learners can prepare for the upcoming matric exams

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Racial slur goes viral, Marshalltown fire victims' new destiny

30 November 2023 11:08 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kunesinye isehlakalo sokucwasa ngokwebala, iqalile i-COP 28 eDubai

30 November 2023 11:07 PM

Eskom sees generation capacity improvement, power cuts reduced to stage 4

30 November 2023 9:58 PM

