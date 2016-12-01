Streaming issues? Report here
702 Presents The Moth
Alila Mwangi

Alila Mwangi

1 December 2016 7:04 AM

A Programe Assistant supporting the Research & Strategic Information department at LVCT Health, Alila (not her real name) grew up in Nakuru, Kenya and currently lives in Nairobi. She recently graduated from The Moth Global Community Program and is thrilled to be back in Johannesburg.

Duration: 9'31"


- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
