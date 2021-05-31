As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
search
Latest Local
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State's lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over' Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator. 10 June 2021 4:11 PM
Ramaphosa eases red tape for independent power providers to generate power President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would amend schedule two of the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exempt... 10 June 2021 12:10 PM
View all Business
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about... 10 June 2021 12:22 PM
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 9:10 AM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
'How can sparks fly when there's no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Absa Insights Podcast Series
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

31 May 2021 8:07 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa


More episodes from Absa Insights Podcast Series

Could Kenya's fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

31 May 2021 8:06 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Is Public Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa's agricultural potential?

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

In this episode: Is Public Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

 

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

28 May 2021 6:38 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Corporate Fund Management and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: While agriculture might be booming – a lot of the infrastructure around agriculture is not.

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

In this episode: While agriculture might be booming – a lot of the infrastructure around agriculture is not.

For more visit http://cib.absa.africa

Absa Insights Public Utilities and Infrastructure full webinar

19 February 2021 4:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa's power sector.

Coal to Gas shift - a major step toward energy stability in SA

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa's power sector.

The future of renewable energy is bright

17 February 2021 3:07 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa's power sector.

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa's power sector.

The race to win the battle of energy storage is on

17 February 2021 3:06 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa's power sector.

Absa Insights on Mining Indaba 2021

5 February 2021 5:11 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is joined by Shirley Webber, Sector head for Natural Resources and Mining at Absa CIB to discuss themes and outcomes from Mining Indaba 2021.

For more visit https://cib.absa.africa/home/insights-and-events/

For more visit https://cib.absa.africa/home/insights-and-events/

Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes

11 December 2020 5:14 PM

Isana Cordier, Sector Head: Consumer Goods and Services at Absa Group joins Bruce Whitfield for Absa Insights into Black Friday trends. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Trending

Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over'

Business

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

Local

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

More organisations back the fight against the proposed firearms bill

10 June 2021 8:19 PM

Officials worried about rising COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

10 June 2021 8:13 PM

Friends and family share fond memories of Kgothatso Mdunana at memorial service

10 June 2021 8:05 PM

