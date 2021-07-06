EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: James Scott, Head of Digital at Absa talks about opportunities for retailers and technology in a post-Covid world.
In this episode: Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector
In this episode: Isana Cordier tells Bruce about how the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.
In this episode: Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.
In this episode: Is Public Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?
In this episode: While agriculture might be booming – a lot of the infrastructure around agriculture is not.
In this episode Bruce Whitfield is in discussion with Bhavtik Vallabhjee (Head: Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking), Ted Blom (Power and Mining Expert and Partner, Mining and Energy Advisors) and Maximilian Niederehe (Business and Solutions Development Manager, Siemens Energy) on the impact of battery energy storage on the Africa’s power sector.
