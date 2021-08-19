How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Zero Waste Week
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bruce James - Head of Gardens at Green School South Africa
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: National Assembly special programming committee meeting in light of concourt order on elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Shoprite Group Creates Jobs for South Africa’s Youth
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zakhele Sibiya, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Shoprite Group
Today at 15:50
#Fixmyjoburg: Johannesburg Property Owners Association electricity pricing research
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing & Tariffs for City Power
Today at 16:10
[REACTIONS] IEC announces the way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
The national Park week: Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency aim to encourage communities to participate in domestic tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings, responsible for the Tourism Expo
Today at 16:50
Update: Bank of Lisbon firefighters' families still waiting for answers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 17:10
IEC's way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Soulful jazz musician Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana wins two accolades at Mzantsi Jazz Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Bidvest results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ancer - null at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Latest Local
Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says former nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi highlighted concerns such as what would h... 6 September 2021 1:41 PM
I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about fo... 6 September 2021 11:41 AM
New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewals 5 September 2021 1:16 PM
We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release. 6 September 2021 7:55 AM
It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness. 6 September 2021 7:21 AM
Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms In a statement, the department said the former president medical parole was impelled by a medical report received. 5 September 2021 4:52 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Podcasts

Absa Insights Podcast Series
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

19 August 2021 3:14 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Jacques de Vos explains how the Internet of Things is connecting rural farmers to the world and aiding the survival of entire communities in remote areas through digital solutions.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/


Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

19 August 2021 3:12 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Prasanna Nana tells us how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping farmers track the health of livestock and crops with real-time data to make real-time decision.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:07 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes that the constraints on people from lower economic classes are those of opportunity and access - and not a lack of aptitude.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 7:45 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Keitumetse Lekaba says the days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

23 July 2021 1:43 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: David Mparutsa says the progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

6 July 2021 8:56 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: James Scott, Head of Digital at Absa talks about opportunities for retailers and technology in a post-Covid world.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

Through the "great staggering" to a better normal

28 June 2021 5:08 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 4:15 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Isana Cordier tells Bruce about how the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

31 May 2021 8:07 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

31 May 2021 8:06 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Is Public Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/ 

 

Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients

Local

It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert

Politics

I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen

Local Politics

State asks for further investigations in Mdumiseni Zuma's incitement case

6 September 2021 1:25 PM

Accountability Now says Fraser should have recused himself from Zuma's parole

6 September 2021 1:19 PM

Iran 'strongly' condemns Taliban offensive on Panjshir Valley

6 September 2021 12:07 PM

