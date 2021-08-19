Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

Today at 14:05 Zero Waste Week The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Bruce James - Head of Gardens at Green School South Africa

125 125

Today at 14:35 Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: National Assembly special programming committee meeting in light of concourt order on elections Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 Shoprite Group Creates Jobs for South Africa’s Youth Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zakhele Sibiya, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Shoprite Group

125 125

Today at 15:50 #Fixmyjoburg: Johannesburg Property Owners Association electricity pricing research Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing & Tariffs for City Power

125 125

Today at 16:10 [REACTIONS] IEC announces the way forward, after ConCourt ruling Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 16:20 The national Park week: Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency aim to encourage communities to participate in domestic tourism Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings, responsible for the Tourism Expo

125 125

Today at 16:50 Update: Bank of Lisbon firefighters' families still waiting for answers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa

125 125

Today at 17:10 IEC's way forward, after ConCourt ruling Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:20 Soulful jazz musician Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana wins two accolades at Mzantsi Jazz Awards Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Bidvest results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature: Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jonathan Ancer - null at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

125 125