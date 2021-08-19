Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Zero Waste Week
The Azania Mosaka Show
Bruce James - Head of Gardens at Green School South Africa
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: National Assembly special programming committee meeting in light of concourt order on elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Shoprite Group Creates Jobs for South Africa’s Youth
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Zakhele Sibiya, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Shoprite Group
Today at 15:50
#Fixmyjoburg: Johannesburg Property Owners Association electricity pricing research
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing & Tariffs for City Power
Today at 16:10
[REACTIONS] IEC announces the way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
The national Park week: Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency aim to encourage communities to participate in domestic tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings, responsible for the Tourism Expo
Today at 16:50
Update: Bank of Lisbon firefighters' families still waiting for answers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 17:10
IEC's way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Soulful jazz musician Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana wins two accolades at Mzantsi Jazz Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Bidvest results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Jonathan Ancer - null at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lindiwe Mazibuko
