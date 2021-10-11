Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.
In this episode: Xhanti Payi tells us why incentives are key to getting vaccine-hesitant South Africans to get vaccinated.
In this episode: Dr Stavros Nicolaou tells us why South Africa is more vulnerable to COVID-19 than any other country on earth.
In this episode: Liza Eustace tells us why vaccinations will be the biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery.
In this episode: Arthur Goldstuck tells us how telecommunications companies are changing agriculture and healthcare for the better.
In this episode: Jacques de Vos explains how the Internet of Things is connecting rural farmers to the world and aiding the survival of entire communities in remote areas through digital solutions.
In this episode: Prasanna Nana tells us how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping farmers track the health of livestock and crops with real-time data to make real-time decision.
In this episode: Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes that the constraints on people from lower economic classes are those of opportunity and access - and not a lack of aptitude.
In this episode: Keitumetse Lekaba says the days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.
In this episode: David Mparutsa says the progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.
In this episode: James Scott, Head of Digital at Absa talks about opportunities for retailers and technology in a post-Covid world.
