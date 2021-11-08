Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Breaking down Load shedding
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 10:35
Activism as a Lifestyle and its challenges
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Rikky Manyuku, Aspirant African feminist, equality activist and change practitioner
Omogolo Taunyane - Founder and Executive Director of GBV Monitor South Africa
Today at 11:05
Sex feature - Our sex life and bedroom routines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 18:09
Tiger Brands Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED] PEPKOR annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients Personal Finance MD Kerrin Land says data has shown that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying than the vaccinated. 19 November 2021 7:14 AM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Local
Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling Sars commissioner says the judgment deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and whether that right is absolute or not. 19 November 2021 7:51 AM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
View all Politics
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Business
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Bayede!'s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn't have to be this hard The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Absa Insights Podcast Series
arrow_forward
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 11:07 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

ABSA’s Managing Principal of Resources and Renewable Energy, Shirley Webber says that this energy transition is essential, but can’t happen as quickly as people expect.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/


More episodes from Absa Insights Podcast Series

Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid energy crisis?

12 November 2021 3:05 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Resources and Energy.

This episode features Tawanda Madondo, Absa’s Senior Coverage Banker for Resources & Energy thinks that leaning into the ESG theme could provide countries with investment and employment opportunities for future generations.

Engage us on #AbsaInsights

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 5:21 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Resources and Energy.

This episode features Heidi Barends and Shirand Moodley, the co-heads of sustainable finance at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. The group discusses how sustainable finance can help Africa face various climate-related challenges.

Engage us on #AbsaInsights

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated

11 October 2021 1:48 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Dr Stavros Nicolaou tells us why South Africa is more vulnerable to COVID-19 than any other country on earth. 

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 1:47 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Liza Eustace tells us why vaccinations will be the biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 1:46 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Xhanti Payi tells us why incentives are key to getting vaccine-hesitant South Africans to get vaccinated.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

7 September 2021 10:23 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Arthur Goldstuck tells us how telecommunications companies are changing agriculture and healthcare for the better.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

19 August 2021 3:14 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Jacques de Vos explains how the Internet of Things is connecting rural farmers to the world and aiding the survival of entire communities in remote areas through digital solutions.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

19 August 2021 3:12 PM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Prasanna Nana tells us how the Internet of Things (IoT) is helping farmers track the health of livestock and crops with real-time data to make real-time decision.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to

29 July 2021 10:07 AM

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector, and Natural Resources and Energy.

In this episode: Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes that the constraints on people from lower economic classes are those of opportunity and access - and not a lack of aptitude.

For more, please visit https://cib.absa.africa/insights2021/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients

Local

Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling

Politics

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Wife killer Jason Rohde has until Saturday to hand himself over to police

19 November 2021 8:42 AM

De Ruyter: We have no hard evidence of sabotage at Eskom plants

19 November 2021 8:21 AM

Saccawu members' indefinite strike to kick off on Friday at Massmart stores

19 November 2021 8:15 AM

