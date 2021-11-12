Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid energy crisis?

Today at 12:05 Eskom Group Chief Executive, André de Ruyter cordially briefs media on the current system challenges and announces load shedding. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Rand Water announces that watershedding should be finished with its 54-hour upgrade project by midday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater

Today at 12:15 11 year old girl kidnapped outside Johannesburg school, Gauteng Education Department aware of incident. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC of Education

Today at 12:23 SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tseliso Thipanyane, Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.

Today at 12:27 Suicide Bombing- Ugandan capital hit by explosions - three killed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala

Today at 12:37 Minister Creecy briefs on the outcomes of the international climate change talks COP26. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:41 HSRC and MRC holds a dialogue on malaria vaccine development. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Dr Palesa Sekhenjane HSRC Strategic Partnership Director

Today at 12:45 Anti-apartheid activist Sizwe Kondile, awarded the Order of the Mendi. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Advocate Vusi Pikoli - Western Cape Police Ombudsman at ...

Today at 18:16 Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

