Building children’s independence & confidence in pre & primary school.

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest provicial Covid infection stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
SASSA payments crisis and the solution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shana Fernandez
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases. 13 January 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can't afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank's Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Parenting With Nikki Bush
Building children’s independence & confidence in pre & primary school.

Building children’s independence & confidence in pre & primary school.

1 February 2020 8:48 AM

Parenting expert, Nikki Bush discusses how to build children’s independence and hands on confidence in preschool and primary school.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Family Christmas traditions.

28 November 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on family Christmas traditions with plenty of Do It Yourself ideas including gifts if cash is tight, with Christmas less than a month away.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

22 November 2020 6:19 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What we teach our children about winning.

14 November 2020 9:28 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush about what we teach our children about winning, competing and just enjoying the game.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Divorce and kids.

7 November 2020 8:44 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on ways to possibly have a win-win divorce situation, for the benefit of the kids.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Results of the 2020 global Play Well report.

31 October 2020 9:24 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Pregnant pause in relation to COVID

24 October 2020 9:23 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert on the pregnant pause we find ourselves in and how it relates to parenting.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Parenting Feature - How the essential foundations for literacy are laid in preschool years.

17 October 2020 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Preparing children to live in an encoded world.

10 October 2020 8:49 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how we can better prepare our children to live in an encoded world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Building a heritage of courageous communication.

26 September 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around children

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Are 21st birthdays parties still relevant today.

19 September 2020 9:23 AM

Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

EWN Highlights

Five things to know about Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia

14 January 2021 5:30 AM

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

14 January 2021 5:16 AM

The waiting continues for fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

13 January 2021 7:50 PM

