Parenting Feature Children in Restaurants

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. 12 January 2021 5:29 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister. 12 January 2021 2:02 PM
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Podcasts

Parenting With Nikki Bush
Parenting Feature Children in Restaurants

Parenting Feature Children in Restaurants

29 July 2017 8:39 AM

Phemelo speaks to Nikki Bush creative Parenting expert about taking care of your kids in restaurants

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Family Christmas traditions.

28 November 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on family Christmas traditions with plenty of Do It Yourself ideas including gifts if cash is tight, with Christmas less than a month away.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

22 November 2020 6:19 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What we teach our children about winning.

14 November 2020 9:28 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush about what we teach our children about winning, competing and just enjoying the game.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Divorce and kids.

7 November 2020 8:44 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on ways to possibly have a win-win divorce situation, for the benefit of the kids.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Results of the 2020 global Play Well report.

31 October 2020 9:24 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Pregnant pause in relation to COVID

24 October 2020 9:23 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert on the pregnant pause we find ourselves in and how it relates to parenting.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Parenting Feature - How the essential foundations for literacy are laid in preschool years.

17 October 2020 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Preparing children to live in an encoded world.

10 October 2020 8:49 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how we can better prepare our children to live in an encoded world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Building a heritage of courageous communication.

26 September 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around children

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Are 21st birthdays parties still relevant today.

19 September 2020 9:23 AM

Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

Local Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

Manufacturing production decreased by 3.5% in November – Stats SA

12 January 2021 6:57 PM

Telegram chief reports 25 million new users in three days

12 January 2021 6:34 PM

‘It’s been very tough’ - CT restaurant owner on level 3 lockdown restrictions

12 January 2021 6:23 PM

