Parenting FEATURE - Family Rituals

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
State Capture Commission scores another embarrassing own goal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:48
Telegram exceeds 500 million active users
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Right to cancel January holiday bookings with no penalty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases. 13 January 2021 6:38 PM
Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year The Isasa said private schools would be offering a hybrid education model including online and on-campus learning to safeguard pup... 13 January 2021 4:20 PM
Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN According to the latest official figures, the number of active cases in the province dropped from over 93,000 on Monday to just ov... 13 January 2021 2:50 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
Parenting FEATURE - Family Rituals

Parenting FEATURE - Family Rituals

23 September 2017 8:33 AM

Aubrey Masango chats to creative parenting expert, Nikki Bush about the importance of family rituals

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

Family Christmas traditions.

28 November 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on family Christmas traditions with plenty of Do It Yourself ideas including gifts if cash is tight, with Christmas less than a month away.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

22 November 2020 6:19 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we teach our children about winning.

14 November 2020 9:28 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush about what we teach our children about winning, competing and just enjoying the game.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Divorce and kids.

7 November 2020 8:44 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on ways to possibly have a win-win divorce situation, for the benefit of the kids.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Results of the 2020 global Play Well report.

31 October 2020 9:24 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pregnant pause in relation to COVID

24 October 2020 9:23 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert on the pregnant pause we find ourselves in and how it relates to parenting.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenting Feature - How the essential foundations for literacy are laid in preschool years.

17 October 2020 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preparing children to live in an encoded world.

10 October 2020 8:49 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how we can better prepare our children to live in an encoded world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Building a heritage of courageous communication.

26 September 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around children

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are 21st birthdays parties still relevant today.

19 September 2020 9:23 AM

Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

Local

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

Local

Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls

Africa

Some ANCYL members to open case against Tshwane leaders over COVID-19 poster

13 January 2021 6:01 PM

SALBA to apply for break in paying excise duties

13 January 2021 5:42 PM

US, UN press Uganda on rights ahead of election

13 January 2021 5:07 PM

