Parenting Feature: Youtube child celebrity culture

Guest: Nikki Bush Creative Parenting Expert
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on family Christmas traditions with plenty of Do It Yourself ideas including gifts if cash is tight, with Christmas less than a month away.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush about what we teach our children about winning, competing and just enjoying the game.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on ways to possibly have a win-win divorce situation, for the benefit of the kids.
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert on the pregnant pause we find ourselves in and how it relates to parenting.
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how we can better prepare our children to live in an encoded world.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around children
Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.
