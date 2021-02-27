The value of children doing hard & learning new things.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs Founder of The WheelChair Doctor Ernets Majenge explains why he started the business and his future goals. 1 March 2021 5:04 PM
Study finds 40% of e-cigarettes shops located near universities and colleges SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe gives details of their research. 1 March 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or... 1 March 2021 3:15 PM
ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so. 1 March 2021 2:09 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 28 February 2021 8:38 PM
View all Politics
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on. 1 March 2021 2:06 PM
[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
Parenting with Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
The value of children doing hard & learning new things.

The value of children doing hard & learning new things.

27 February 2021 8:52 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the value of children stretching themselves by doing hard things and learning new things


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The importance of Career Guidance.

20 February 2021 8:56 AM

With 2020 cohort of matriculants currently receiving their matric results after a long wait, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush talks us through how to go about career guidance and recommends some helpful site in doing so. www.onlinecareerguidance.co.za and www.123test.com 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The trap of sharing naked selfies in the name of love

13 February 2021 8:45 AM

With the 9th Feb having been World Safer Internet Day and 14 Feb is Valentine’s Day. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at helping our kids not to fall into the trap of sharing naked selfies in the name of love.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to build children’s hands-on confidence & life skills at home

6 February 2021 8:37 AM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterchef Mystery Box Challenge concept.

30 January 2021 8:47 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to apply the Masterchef Mystery Box Challenge concept to help us to future-proof ourselves, our teams and our families.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

10-step game plan for parenting while working from home.

23 January 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on an interim game plan for family sanity, with kids still on ‘holiday’, Nikki Bush unpacks her 10-step game plan to help us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big lessons and trends we will continue to see unfold in 2021

16 January 2021 8:40 AM

Nikki Bush, our Human Potential and Parenting Expert discusses her views on some of the big lessons and trends we will continue to see unfold in 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Christmas traditions.

28 November 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on family Christmas traditions with plenty of Do It Yourself ideas including gifts if cash is tight, with Christmas less than a month away.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

22 November 2020 6:19 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we teach our children about winning.

14 November 2020 9:28 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush about what we teach our children about winning, competing and just enjoying the game.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Still no certainty on when water will be restored in some parts of Joburg

Local

Unsuccessful applicants have a chance to appeal as soon as possible - NSFAS

Local

'SA will have COVID-19 resurgence if people behave like they did in 2020'

Local

EWN Highlights

Pfizer and AZ COVID-19 jabs 'highly effective' in elderly: UK study

1 March 2021 8:53 PM

World won't vanquish virus this year, says WHO

1 March 2021 8:19 PM

Fifa favours billionaire candidate for African football presidency

1 March 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA