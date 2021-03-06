Helping children to feel more in control in times of uncertainty.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
ANC Top 6 gives update on Zuma meeting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Mondli Gungubele - Chair at Public Investment Corporation
Today at 10:08
SANCOBB Calls for volunteers & we discuss how the lockdown has impacted the work they do
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
The politics of love and desirability
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Today at 10:45
SABC wants all South African households to pay a R265 ‘TV tax’ – even if you don’t watch TV
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 11:05
“Gangster”
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work:
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Meal Portion Control
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 12:07
ANC top 6 zooms with Zuma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:10
Durban xenophobic violence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amir Sheikh
Today at 12:23
Calls for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to be released 'permanently'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Ratcliffe
Today at 12:40
Uber driver's class action
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Darcy Du Toit
Today at 12:45
Brazil's Lula freed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Benjamin Fogel
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter Eskom said the claims not only brought the utility into disrepute, but they threatened to distract from efforts to restore operati... 9 March 2021 8:16 AM
SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus The Department of Health said 638 infections were also picked up bringing the country's known caseload to 1, 521, 706. 9 March 2021 6:27 AM
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia. 8 March 2021 5:24 PM
View all Local
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former pr... 8 March 2021 5:53 PM
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus Fikile Mbalula's statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay counci... 8 March 2021 2:32 PM
View all Politics
Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter Eskom said the claims not only brought the utility into disrepute, but they threatened to distract from efforts to restore operati... 9 March 2021 8:16 AM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
Parenting with Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
Helping children to feel more in control in times of uncertainty.

Helping children to feel more in control in times of uncertainty.

6 March 2021 10:08 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about helping children (and ourselves) to feel more in control in these times of upheaval, by focusing on the present.  


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The value of children doing hard & learning new things.

27 February 2021 8:52 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the value of children stretching themselves by doing hard things and learning new things

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of Career Guidance.

20 February 2021 8:56 AM

With 2020 cohort of matriculants currently receiving their matric results after a long wait, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush talks us through how to go about career guidance and recommends some helpful site in doing so. www.onlinecareerguidance.co.za and www.123test.com 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The trap of sharing naked selfies in the name of love

13 February 2021 8:45 AM

With the 9th Feb having been World Safer Internet Day and 14 Feb is Valentine’s Day. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at helping our kids not to fall into the trap of sharing naked selfies in the name of love.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to build children’s hands-on confidence & life skills at home

6 February 2021 8:37 AM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterchef Mystery Box Challenge concept.

30 January 2021 8:47 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to apply the Masterchef Mystery Box Challenge concept to help us to future-proof ourselves, our teams and our families.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

10-step game plan for parenting while working from home.

23 January 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on an interim game plan for family sanity, with kids still on ‘holiday’, Nikki Bush unpacks her 10-step game plan to help us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big lessons and trends we will continue to see unfold in 2021

16 January 2021 8:40 AM

Nikki Bush, our Human Potential and Parenting Expert discusses her views on some of the big lessons and trends we will continue to see unfold in 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Christmas traditions.

28 November 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on family Christmas traditions with plenty of Do It Yourself ideas including gifts if cash is tight, with Christmas less than a month away.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

22 November 2020 6:19 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom board approves probe into racism allegations against CEO De Ruyter

Business Local

University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande

Local

SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus

Local

WATCH LIVE: Molefe continues Transnet-related evidence at state capture inquiry

9 March 2021 9:38 AM

9 March 2021 9:38 AM

China launches virus passport

9 March 2021 8:57 AM

Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues

9 March 2021 8:38 AM

9 March 2021 8:38 AM

