Mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense.

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Latest Local
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire: Patients relocated to neighbouring facilities Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said patients were being relocated, and details about the number of patients that have so far been moved... 17 April 2021 10:13 AM
WATCH: Lufuno Mavhunga laid to rest in Limpopo today The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week, after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral. 17 April 2021 9:43 AM
3rd floor parking collapses as EMS battle blaze at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital A fire that started on Friday, was contained but unfortunately reignited has led to patients being moved to other facilities. 17 April 2021 7:42 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
Mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense.

Mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense.

17 April 2021 8:47 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of approaching Mathematical literacy as a life skill, and on how mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense starts at home.


A guide for taking children to restaurants

10 April 2021 8:39 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert give guidelines for when taking children to restaurants, How to keep children busy and out of mischief when taking the family out for a meal.

Attraction and excitement over treasure hunts for families

3 April 2021 8:36 AM

Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of observing your child's interests and what they enjoy doing for fun in which you can incorporate when planning games for Easter and ways of having fun with Easter games like treasure hunts.

The importance of Sleep, more so in the pandemic.

20 March 2021 9:19 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of sleep in our ability as families to thrive and manage ourselves better both in normal times and during the pandemic, with yesterday having been World Sleep Day. 

The importance of letting go and what to expect.

13 March 2021 8:42 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on the importance of letting go and what to expect for those whose children recently finished matric and gonging away to university.

Helping children to feel more in control in times of uncertainty.

6 March 2021 10:08 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about helping children (and ourselves) to feel more in control in these times of upheaval, by focusing on the present.  

The value of children doing hard & learning new things.

27 February 2021 8:52 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the value of children stretching themselves by doing hard things and learning new things

The importance of Career Guidance.

20 February 2021 8:56 AM

With 2020 cohort of matriculants currently receiving their matric results after a long wait, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush talks us through how to go about career guidance and recommends some helpful site in doing so. www.onlinecareerguidance.co.za and www.123test.com 

 

The trap of sharing naked selfies in the name of love

13 February 2021 8:45 AM

With the 9th Feb having been World Safer Internet Day and 14 Feb is Valentine’s Day. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at helping our kids not to fall into the trap of sharing naked selfies in the name of love.

How to build children’s hands-on confidence & life skills at home

6 February 2021 8:37 AM

Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire: Patients relocated to neighbouring facilities

Local

3rd floor parking collapses as EMS battle blaze at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Local

SA records 1,424 COVID-19 infections and 92 people succumb to virus

Local

Friends, family bid emotional farewell to Lufuno Mavhunga at funeral

17 April 2021 12:18 PM

6 Limpopo pupils killed after bakkie crashes into a house

17 April 2021 11:55 AM

Lucky Montana: Courts were wrong in finding Prasa tenders were corrupt

17 April 2021 10:36 AM

