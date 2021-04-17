Mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense.

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert give guidelines for when taking children to restaurants, How to keep children busy and out of mischief when taking the family out for a meal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of observing your child's interests and what they enjoy doing for fun in which you can incorporate when planning games for Easter and ways of having fun with Easter games like treasure hunts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of sleep in our ability as families to thrive and manage ourselves better both in normal times and during the pandemic, with yesterday having been World Sleep Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on the importance of letting go and what to expect for those whose children recently finished matric and gonging away to university.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about helping children (and ourselves) to feel more in control in these times of upheaval, by focusing on the present.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the value of children stretching themselves by doing hard things and learning new thingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
With 2020 cohort of matriculants currently receiving their matric results after a long wait, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush talks us through how to go about career guidance and recommends some helpful site in doing so. www.onlinecareerguidance.co.za and www.123test.com
With the 9th Feb having been World Safer Internet Day and 14 Feb is Valentine’s Day. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at helping our kids not to fall into the trap of sharing naked selfies in the name of love.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST