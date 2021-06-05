Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at some insight on learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly, considering the stop-start nature of schooling last year during various stages of lockdown particularly in grasping basic concepts.
In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become master of the soundbite rather than nagging, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates some insight and ideas on this phenomenon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With mental health top of mind at the moment for both adults and children, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates the best way to go about having the uncomfortable topic of suicide with kids.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Have you ever asked yourself if your child is a bucket filler or a bucket dipper? This morning we chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about kindness, compassion and empathy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, in celebration of Mother’s Day tomorrow, discuss the difference between fatigue and depletion and on what we can do about it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to parents be a source of magic, wonder and surprise for their children and ideas on how to position yourself as a hero in your child’s life storyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on the important it is to give our brains – adults and children – fresh visual imagery to play with.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of approaching Mathematical literacy as a life skill, and on how mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense starts at home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert give guidelines for when taking children to restaurants, How to keep children busy and out of mischief when taking the family out for a meal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of observing your child's interests and what they enjoy doing for fun in which you can incorporate when planning games for Easter and ways of having fun with Easter games like treasure hunts.LISTEN TO PODCAST