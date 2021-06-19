The importance of dads in their children’s lives.

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
Young duo making waves with E&T Minerals in the mining sector In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 1:03 PM
Meet Nondumiso Mabaso founder of SIGA Sneaker In commemoration of Youth Month, Bongani Bingwa speaks to young people doing great exploits in various industries. 19 June 2021 11:47 AM
Study finds 90% of women entrepreneurs are driven by job creation Founder and CEO of Lionesses of Africa Melanie Hawken gives insights on the study they conducted on women entrepreneurs. 19 June 2021 11:10 AM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa Some unions, politicians and experts have cried foul over the SAA deal and have asked a number of questions about it. One of them... 18 June 2021 5:38 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
The importance of dads in their children’s lives.

The importance of dads in their children’s lives.

19 June 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of dads in their children’s lives, with tomorrow being Father’s Day. 


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

Learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly.

5 June 2021 9:27 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at some insight on learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly, considering the stop-start nature of schooling last year during various stages of lockdown particularly in grasping basic concepts. 

How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child.

29 May 2021 8:42 AM

In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become master of the soundbite rather than nagging, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates some insight and ideas on this phenomenon.

How to tackle the uncomfortable topic of suicide with a child.

22 May 2021 8:43 AM

With mental health top of mind at the moment for both adults and children, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates the best way to go about having the uncomfortable topic of suicide with kids.

Teaching kids about kindness, compassion and empathy.

15 May 2021 8:42 AM

Have you ever asked yourself if your child is a bucket filler or a bucket dipper? This morning we chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about kindness, compassion and empathy.

The struggles of dealing with fatigue and depletion as a Mother.

8 May 2021 8:42 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, in celebration of Mother’s Day tomorrow, discuss the difference between fatigue and depletion and on what we can do about it.

How to position yourself as a hero in your child’s life story.

1 May 2021 9:05 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to parents be a source of magic, wonder and surprise for their children and ideas on how to position yourself as a hero in your child’s life story

The importance of fresh visual imagery to play with.

24 April 2021 9:07 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on the important it is to give our brains – adults and children – fresh visual imagery to play with. 

Mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense.

17 April 2021 8:47 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of approaching Mathematical literacy as a life skill, and on how mathematical literacy and acquiring number sense starts at home.

A guide for taking children to restaurants

10 April 2021 8:39 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert give guidelines for when taking children to restaurants, How to keep children busy and out of mischief when taking the family out for a meal.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases. Delays worry Gauteng government

Local

LISTEN: Neurological effects of Covid-19

Local

Another cold snap expected to hit parts of SA this weekend

Local

SAA-Takatso deal: PSA calls for urgent meeting to clarify investment

19 June 2021 2:14 PM

Moscow records pandemic high for COVID cases for second day running

19 June 2021 1:34 PM

Lesotho govt fights R850m Frazer Solar order

19 June 2021 1:17 PM

