Four basic foundations diets/inputs children needs.

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to talk with children about the images of civil unrest flashing up on every screen, and whether we should try to shield our children or not.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how important and how easy it is to talk your children clever and build their vocabulary .
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to help our children to find healthy ways to deal with their emotions as the third wave of Covid-19 gaining momentum impacting.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of dads in their children's lives, with tomorrow being Father's Day.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at some insight on learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly, considering the stop-start nature of schooling last year during various stages of lockdown particularly in grasping basic concepts.
In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become master of the soundbite rather than nagging, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates some insight and ideas on this phenomenon.
With mental health top of mind at the moment for both adults and children, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates the best way to go about having the uncomfortable topic of suicide with kids.
Have you ever asked yourself if your child is a bucket filler or a bucket dipper? This morning we chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about kindness, compassion and empathy.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, in celebration of Mother's Day tomorrow, discuss the difference between fatigue and depletion and on what we can do about it.