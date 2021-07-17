What to tell our children about the SA Unrest riots.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,056 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 6,357,329 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 25 July 2021 7:06 AM
Tips on how to deal with clothes moths Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen about clothesmoths. 24 July 2021 10:33 AM
WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motsekga briefing on reopening of schools Schools are scheduled to open on Monday 26 July. 24 July 2021 10:28 AM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
What to tell our children about the SA Unrest riots.

What to tell our children about the SA Unrest riots.

17 July 2021 9:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to talk with children about the images of civil unrest flashing up on every screen, and whether we should try to shield our children or not.


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The importance of being curious and playful

24 July 2021 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush unpacks the importance of curiosity and being playful for both adults and children and how these ‘attitudes or approaches’ will help us in the world that has been turned upside down through disruption.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four basic foundations diets/inputs children needs.

10 July 2021 9:13 AM

What sort of stability do children need in order to thrive? Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about four different diets or inputs our children need in their lives to provide basic foundations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking your children clever.

3 July 2021 9:24 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how important and how easy it is to talk your children clever and build their vocabulary . 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions.

26 June 2021 8:42 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to help our children to find healthy ways to deal with their emotions as the third wave of Covid-19 gaining momentum impacting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of dads in their children’s lives.

19 June 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of dads in their children’s lives, with tomorrow being Father’s Day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly.

5 June 2021 9:27 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at some insight on learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly, considering the stop-start nature of schooling last year during various stages of lockdown particularly in grasping basic concepts. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child.

29 May 2021 8:42 AM

In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become master of the soundbite rather than nagging, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates some insight and ideas on this phenomenon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to tackle the uncomfortable topic of suicide with a child.

22 May 2021 8:43 AM

With mental health top of mind at the moment for both adults and children, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates the best way to go about having the uncomfortable topic of suicide with kids.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teaching kids about kindness, compassion and empathy.

15 May 2021 8:42 AM

Have you ever asked yourself if your child is a bucket filler or a bucket dipper? This morning we chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about kindness, compassion and empathy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motsekga briefing on reopening of schools

Local

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

Local

Vaccination teams en route to rural villages

Local

EWN Highlights

We hope to have your presence again - McCarthy misses having fans at stadiums

24 July 2021 6:44 PM

Aiming for the 1m mark: Over 960,000 COVID vaccines administered in WC so far

24 July 2021 5:35 PM

Motshekga: Estimated damage at schools in KZN, GP during riots around R300m

24 July 2021 4:28 PM

