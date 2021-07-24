The importance of being curious and playful

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Toxic Positivity
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali N
Today at 11:05
Sex focus-Fantasizing about someone else when in bed with your partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welsh, intimacy coach
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tiger Brands should've sat down with us about listeriosis compensation package' South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says Tiger Brands is not willing to go to trial without knowing whe... 29 July 2021 6:44 PM
Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused... 29 July 2021 12:58 PM
'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked' Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells Mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and sho... 29 July 2021 11:28 AM
View all Local
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
23 funny nicknames people got from work Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Sport
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
View all Africa
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
Parenting with Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
The importance of being curious and playful

The importance of being curious and playful

24 July 2021 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush unpacks the importance of curiosity and being playful for both adults and children and how these ‘attitudes or approaches’ will help us in the world that has been turned upside down through disruption.
 


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

What to tell our children about the SA Unrest riots.

17 July 2021 9:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to talk with children about the images of civil unrest flashing up on every screen, and whether we should try to shield our children or not.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four basic foundations diets/inputs children needs.

10 July 2021 9:13 AM

What sort of stability do children need in order to thrive? Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about four different diets or inputs our children need in their lives to provide basic foundations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking your children clever.

3 July 2021 9:24 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how important and how easy it is to talk your children clever and build their vocabulary . 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions.

26 June 2021 8:42 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to help our children to find healthy ways to deal with their emotions as the third wave of Covid-19 gaining momentum impacting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of dads in their children’s lives.

19 June 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of dads in their children’s lives, with tomorrow being Father’s Day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly.

5 June 2021 9:27 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at some insight on learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly, considering the stop-start nature of schooling last year during various stages of lockdown particularly in grasping basic concepts. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child.

29 May 2021 8:42 AM

In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become master of the soundbite rather than nagging, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates some insight and ideas on this phenomenon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to tackle the uncomfortable topic of suicide with a child.

22 May 2021 8:43 AM

With mental health top of mind at the moment for both adults and children, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates the best way to go about having the uncomfortable topic of suicide with kids.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teaching kids about kindness, compassion and empathy.

15 May 2021 8:42 AM

Have you ever asked yourself if your child is a bucket filler or a bucket dipper? This morning we chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about kindness, compassion and empathy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We are looking at possibly days or weeks from a Cabinet reshuffle'

Local

SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time

Business Local

Some South Africans don't trust the Covid-19 statistics, survey finds

Local

EWN Highlights

Defrocked US cardinal charged with sexual abuse

29 July 2021 8:40 PM

Trade Dept sets up R3.9bn to help businesses rebuild

29 July 2021 6:48 PM

Zim to send 300 more military instructors to insurgency-hit Mozambique

29 July 2021 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA