Really ‘seeing’ girls.

The Olympic Games provides us with a great analogy for parenting with the long game in mind and important lessons for kids that are showcased during the games. We discuss this topic this morning with Nikki Bush, our Human Potential and Parenting Expert.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush unpacks the importance of curiosity and being playful for both adults and children and how these ‘attitudes or approaches’ will help us in the world that has been turned upside down through disruption.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to talk with children about the images of civil unrest flashing up on every screen, and whether we should try to shield our children or not.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What sort of stability do children need in order to thrive? Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about four different diets or inputs our children need in their lives to provide basic foundations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how important and how easy it is to talk your children clever and build their vocabulary .LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to help our children to find healthy ways to deal with their emotions as the third wave of Covid-19 gaining momentum impacting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of dads in their children’s lives, with tomorrow being Father’s Day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at some insight on learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly, considering the stop-start nature of schooling last year during various stages of lockdown particularly in grasping basic concepts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become master of the soundbite rather than nagging, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates some insight and ideas on this phenomenon.LISTEN TO PODCAST