Really ‘seeing’ girls.

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Live feed of CR at Zondo Commission
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
Live feed of CR at Zondo Commission
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently appearing before the Zondo Commission in his capacity as the ANC president.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED ] Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - the next disruption is targeting drunk drivers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - homeowners insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony 11 August 2021 9:13 AM
South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about the UN climate change report. 11 August 2021 7:56 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths The Health Department says 8,621,932 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 11 August 2021 6:58 AM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Politics
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
Really ‘seeing’ girls.

Really ‘seeing’ girls.

7 August 2021 8:54 AM

With Women’s Day around the corner, Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush interrogates how society is really ‘seeing’ girls.


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

What the Olympics teach us about parenting.

31 July 2021 8:36 AM

The Olympic Games provides us with a great analogy for parenting with the long game in mind and important lessons for kids that are showcased during the games. We discuss this topic this morning with Nikki Bush, our Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of being curious and playful

24 July 2021 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush unpacks the importance of curiosity and being playful for both adults and children and how these ‘attitudes or approaches’ will help us in the world that has been turned upside down through disruption.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to tell our children about the SA Unrest riots.

17 July 2021 9:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to talk with children about the images of civil unrest flashing up on every screen, and whether we should try to shield our children or not.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four basic foundations diets/inputs children needs.

10 July 2021 9:13 AM

What sort of stability do children need in order to thrive? Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about four different diets or inputs our children need in their lives to provide basic foundations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking your children clever.

3 July 2021 9:24 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how important and how easy it is to talk your children clever and build their vocabulary . 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions.

26 June 2021 8:42 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to help our children to find healthy ways to deal with their emotions as the third wave of Covid-19 gaining momentum impacting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of dads in their children’s lives.

19 June 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of dads in their children’s lives, with tomorrow being Father’s Day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly.

5 June 2021 9:27 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at some insight on learning gaps and why they need to be closed quickly, considering the stop-start nature of schooling last year during various stages of lockdown particularly in grasping basic concepts. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to a master of the soundbite rather than nagging your child.

29 May 2021 8:42 AM

In an era where there is so much competition for attention and children start tuning their parents out from the time they hit puberty, parents need to become master of the soundbite rather than nagging, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush interrogates some insight and ideas on this phenomenon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry

Local

South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'

Local

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC failed to keep records of key decisions on govt deployments, says Ramaphosa

11 August 2021 10:52 AM

Busa backs Finance Minister Godongwana's view on basic income grants

11 August 2021 10:10 AM

Another alleged July riots instigator due to appear in Bloemfontein court

11 August 2021 9:45 AM

