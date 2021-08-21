Reframing how we think about time as a parent.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 10:35
Importance of coaching
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kedibone Mooi, executive and business coach
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Menstruation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Latest Local
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge. 24 August 2021 8:35 PM
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation' Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations. 24 August 2021 8:12 PM
Unions, government face off in court over wage dispute Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the state is struggling to put together this year's wage increases which cost over... 24 August 2021 5:10 PM
View all Local
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
Zuma doesn’t have millions stashed somewhere, says Manyi Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president's pension money was not enough to cover the bills. 24 August 2021 2:38 PM
DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils EWN Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the party wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they... 23 August 2021 2:23 PM
View all Politics
Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise, worsened by Covid-19 - Asisa Association for Savings and Investment SA forensics standing committee convenor Megan Govender says they largely depend on the pol... 24 August 2021 5:06 PM
South Africans not saving enough and are way off retirement target level Momentum Corporate head of technical marketing Chris Cooke says people must save enough, earn a decent return on their savings and... 24 August 2021 1:40 PM
The Uber of venture capitalism: Invest Now Want to invest in a start-up? CloudCap Ventures introduces you to the world of private equity venture capital, without the risk. 24 August 2021 1:22 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2021 8:58 AM
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes. 23 August 2021 6:53 PM
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 August 2021 8:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
View all Sport
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
Reframing how we think about time as a parent.

Reframing how we think about time as a parent.

21 August 2021 8:37 AM

With one of the things that new parents underestimate is the amount of time that their children will require and this is life changing. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at reframing how we think about time as a parent.


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

Fun things to do with kids to strengthen their learning foundations.

14 August 2021 9:16 AM

What fun things can you do with your kids with things around the house to strengthen their learning foundations without having to buy anything? We talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert this morning for her insights and ideas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Really ‘seeing’ girls.

7 August 2021 8:54 AM

With Women’s Day around the corner, Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush interrogates how society is really ‘seeing’ girls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the Olympics teach us about parenting.

31 July 2021 8:36 AM

The Olympic Games provides us with a great analogy for parenting with the long game in mind and important lessons for kids that are showcased during the games. We discuss this topic this morning with Nikki Bush, our Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of being curious and playful

24 July 2021 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush unpacks the importance of curiosity and being playful for both adults and children and how these ‘attitudes or approaches’ will help us in the world that has been turned upside down through disruption.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to tell our children about the SA Unrest riots.

17 July 2021 9:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to talk with children about the images of civil unrest flashing up on every screen, and whether we should try to shield our children or not.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four basic foundations diets/inputs children needs.

10 July 2021 9:13 AM

What sort of stability do children need in order to thrive? Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about four different diets or inputs our children need in their lives to provide basic foundations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking your children clever.

3 July 2021 9:24 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how important and how easy it is to talk your children clever and build their vocabulary . 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helping children find healthy ways to deal with their emotions.

26 June 2021 8:42 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on how to help our children to find healthy ways to deal with their emotions as the third wave of Covid-19 gaining momentum impacting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of dads in their children’s lives.

19 June 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of dads in their children’s lives, with tomorrow being Father’s Day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise, worsened by Covid-19 - Asisa

Business

Legal groups applaud court decision to prosecute Bathabile Dlamini for perjury

Local

How far has South Africa come in transforming its patriarchal society?

Local

EWN Highlights

Putin says Russia will not 'meddle' in Afghanistan

24 August 2021 8:00 PM

KZN, GP riots could shave up to 0.9 percentage point from SA's GDP

24 August 2021 7:56 PM

IEC: Nomination process for Oct elections records highest number of candidates

24 August 2021 7:30 PM

