How children learn what they live.

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN:Tshegofatso Pule murder: Trial against Ntuthuko Shoba begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Beitbridge border fence case in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
Judicil Service Commission constutional court judge interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SMME lender, Retail Capital on track to disburse R 8 billion by 2023 to small businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO of Retail Capital
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LC500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sumayya Vally - Founder and Principal at Counterspace Studio
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Cultureneering by Ian Fuhr
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Hatch Institute
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Harding- BBC Correspondent and Author
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace. 3 October 2021 10:44 AM
Office aircon wars and how to deal with them ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says air conditioning fights can sometimes escalate in the office. 3 October 2021 8:55 AM
What rise in food inflation mean to your household Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget. 3 October 2021 8:25 AM
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters. 4 October 2021 1:03 PM
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hl... 4 October 2021 11:51 AM
High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them. 4 October 2021 8:51 AM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 October 2021 8:18 AM
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
Parenting With Nikki Bush
How children learn what they live.

How children learn what they live.

25 September 2021 9:16 AM

This Heritage Day weekend we discuss how children learn what they live with Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

 


The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

2 October 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of balancing out the seriousness of life with humour and encouraging children to develop a sense of humour to help them live life with a lighter touch.

The important of not rushing children’s developmental milestones.

18 September 2021 8:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, takes a look at children’s developmental milestones and why it’s important not to rush them. 

 

The joys and importance of outdoor play.

11 September 2021 8:37 AM

Spring is here and it’s time to refresh your child’s outdoor play experiences and encourage them to play outside. This morning we chat to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about the joys and importance of outdoor play in its various forms

Parallels between leading and parenting

4 September 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert spoke about the different dynamics in being a leader at home and at work. 

 

Maintaining boundaries to help you with parenting.

28 August 2021 8:58 AM

Is saying and maintaining boundaries difficult for you? Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on her findings this women’s month with regards to this topic and parenting.

Reframing how we think about time as a parent.

21 August 2021 8:37 AM

With one of the things that new parents underestimate is the amount of time that their children will require and this is life changing. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at reframing how we think about time as a parent.

Fun things to do with kids to strengthen their learning foundations.

14 August 2021 9:16 AM

What fun things can you do with your kids with things around the house to strengthen their learning foundations without having to buy anything? We talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert this morning for her insights and ideas.

Really ‘seeing’ girls.

7 August 2021 8:54 AM

With Women’s Day around the corner, Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush interrogates how society is really ‘seeing’ girls.

What the Olympics teach us about parenting.

31 July 2021 8:36 AM

The Olympic Games provides us with a great analogy for parenting with the long game in mind and important lessons for kids that are showcased during the games. We discuss this topic this morning with Nikki Bush, our Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed

World

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

Politics

'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'

Politics

After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position

4 October 2021 2:26 PM

Pandora Papers: The latest mega leak on tax-dodging

4 October 2021 2:21 PM

ConCourt: Placing City of Tshwane under administration was unlawful

4 October 2021 1:34 PM

