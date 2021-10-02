The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa The Zulu nation anticipates the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini but disputes between royal family members have caused del... 10 October 2021 8:22 AM
World Mental Health Day: Panda App to make mental health care more accessible Clinical psychologist and co-founder Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals & Panda App Allan Sweidan says to get the app search for... 10 October 2021 8:00 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 816 new cases and 56 deaths The Health Department says 19,016,618 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 10 October 2021 7:00 AM
View all Local
'Despicable': Ramaphosa says DA stooped so low with Phoenix posters Ramaphosa went on a walk about in ward 13 in Promosa— where he heard that youth unemployment and a lack of housing were the commun... 8 October 2021 8:08 PM
Use power sparingly as the system is still under pressure, urges Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Manshantsha says the power utility will make an announcement on Friday afternoon regarding load shedding. 8 October 2021 1:00 PM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all Business
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day' Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have... 9 October 2021 7:45 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2021 8:11 AM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
Parenting with Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

2 October 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of balancing out the seriousness of life with humour and encouraging children to develop a sense of humour to help them live life with a lighter touch.


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

9 October 2021 8:56 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert discussing the power of scribbling and doodling for kids of all ages.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How children learn what they live.

25 September 2021 9:16 AM

This Heritage Day weekend we discuss how children learn what they live with Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The important of not rushing children’s developmental milestones.

18 September 2021 8:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, takes a look at children’s developmental milestones and why it’s important not to rush them. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The joys and importance of outdoor play.

11 September 2021 8:37 AM

Spring is here and it’s time to refresh your child’s outdoor play experiences and encourage them to play outside. This morning we chat to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about the joys and importance of outdoor play in its various forms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parallels between leading and parenting

4 September 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert spoke about the different dynamics in being a leader at home and at work. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maintaining boundaries to help you with parenting.

28 August 2021 8:58 AM

Is saying and maintaining boundaries difficult for you? Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on her findings this women’s month with regards to this topic and parenting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reframing how we think about time as a parent.

21 August 2021 8:37 AM

With one of the things that new parents underestimate is the amount of time that their children will require and this is life changing. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at reframing how we think about time as a parent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fun things to do with kids to strengthen their learning foundations.

14 August 2021 9:16 AM

What fun things can you do with your kids with things around the house to strengthen their learning foundations without having to buy anything? We talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert this morning for her insights and ideas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Really ‘seeing’ girls.

7 August 2021 8:54 AM

With Women’s Day around the corner, Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush interrogates how society is really ‘seeing’ girls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

World Mental Health Day: Panda App to make mental health care more accessible

Local

We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

Local Politics

Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

Employers urged to make use of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites

10 October 2021 10:29 AM

Wrong number: Squid Game card triggers call deluge

10 October 2021 10:12 AM

We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

10 October 2021 8:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA