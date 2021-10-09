The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The Basics of Behavioural Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mia Kruger - Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Prescription Debt
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer. 12 October 2021 6:02 PM
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours' John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing. 12 October 2021 5:19 PM
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage. 12 October 2021 5:17 PM
View all Local
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond. 12 October 2021 1:00 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted. 11 October 2021 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Business
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
View all Sport
Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:09 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

9 October 2021 8:56 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert discussing the power of scribbling and doodling for kids of all ages.  


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

2 October 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of balancing out the seriousness of life with humour and encouraging children to develop a sense of humour to help them live life with a lighter touch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How children learn what they live.

25 September 2021 9:16 AM

This Heritage Day weekend we discuss how children learn what they live with Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The important of not rushing children’s developmental milestones.

18 September 2021 8:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, takes a look at children’s developmental milestones and why it’s important not to rush them. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The joys and importance of outdoor play.

11 September 2021 8:37 AM

Spring is here and it’s time to refresh your child’s outdoor play experiences and encourage them to play outside. This morning we chat to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about the joys and importance of outdoor play in its various forms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parallels between leading and parenting

4 September 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert spoke about the different dynamics in being a leader at home and at work. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maintaining boundaries to help you with parenting.

28 August 2021 8:58 AM

Is saying and maintaining boundaries difficult for you? Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on her findings this women’s month with regards to this topic and parenting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reframing how we think about time as a parent.

21 August 2021 8:37 AM

With one of the things that new parents underestimate is the amount of time that their children will require and this is life changing. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at reframing how we think about time as a parent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fun things to do with kids to strengthen their learning foundations.

14 August 2021 9:16 AM

What fun things can you do with your kids with things around the house to strengthen their learning foundations without having to buy anything? We talk to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert this morning for her insights and ideas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Really ‘seeing’ girls.

7 August 2021 8:54 AM

With Women’s Day around the corner, Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush interrogates how society is really ‘seeing’ girls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'

Local

Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator

Local

President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday

Local

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

