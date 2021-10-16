Encouraging children to experiment in different ways.

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Election: Focus on Ekurhuleni Part 1- ANC and AIC
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Sivuyile Ngodwana, AIC Ekurhuleni Candidate
Today at 17:40
Election: Focus on Ekurhuleni Part 2- ACDP and IFP
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tambo Mokoena, Chairperson of ACDP in Gauteng
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Why SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:14
Russia’s post-1998 oil and gas nexus via Cape Town
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tiara Walters - Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
What's behind mining unions' modernisation agreement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sietse van der Woude - Senior Executive in charge of modernisation at the Minerals Council.
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders South African National Traders Retail Alliance chairperson Livingstone Matanga and Special Advisor to MEC for Economic Development... 26 October 2021 2:20 PM
Retaining employees: You don't leave your job, you leave your boss - Expert Unisa Department of Human Resource Management lecturer Dr Annette Snyman says compensation, though very important, is not one of m... 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Jacob Zuma's plea for prosecutor recusal dismissed, arms deal trial can go ahead Judge Piet Koen said Zuma's complaint does not affect Billy Downer's title to prosecute. 26 October 2021 10:44 AM
View all Local
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson. 26 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all World
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Parenting With Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
Encouraging children to experiment in different ways.

Encouraging children to experiment in different ways.

16 October 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how an experimental mindset can be invaluable in a fast-changing future. Nikki takes a look at how we can encourage children of all ages to experiment in many different ways with.


More episodes from Parenting With Nikki Bush

How to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain.

23 October 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain. Nikki Bush, shares some insights and fun ideas for help children improve their working memory to get stuff done.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

9 October 2021 8:56 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert discussing the power of scribbling and doodling for kids of all ages.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

2 October 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of balancing out the seriousness of life with humour and encouraging children to develop a sense of humour to help them live life with a lighter touch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How children learn what they live.

25 September 2021 9:16 AM

This Heritage Day weekend we discuss how children learn what they live with Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The important of not rushing children’s developmental milestones.

18 September 2021 8:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, takes a look at children’s developmental milestones and why it’s important not to rush them. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The joys and importance of outdoor play.

11 September 2021 8:37 AM

Spring is here and it’s time to refresh your child’s outdoor play experiences and encourage them to play outside. This morning we chat to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about the joys and importance of outdoor play in its various forms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parallels between leading and parenting

4 September 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert spoke about the different dynamics in being a leader at home and at work. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maintaining boundaries to help you with parenting.

28 August 2021 8:58 AM

Is saying and maintaining boundaries difficult for you? Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on her findings this women’s month with regards to this topic and parenting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reframing how we think about time as a parent.

21 August 2021 8:37 AM

With one of the things that new parents underestimate is the amount of time that their children will require and this is life changing. Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at reframing how we think about time as a parent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana

Politics

City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders

Local

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Sport

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled Emfuleni residents say it’s time for new party to take over from ANC

26 October 2021 5:05 PM

Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding

26 October 2021 4:57 PM

Registered voters down by about 100k, but more independent candidates contesting

26 October 2021 4:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA