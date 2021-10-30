Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Day two of special votes underway across the country Stations for special votes are open until 5 pm on Sunday, while the rest of the country will get a chance to make their mark on Mo... 31 October 2021 10:12 AM
Why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your 'ex' Certified financial planner talks about how withdrawal from pension funds are taxed. 31 October 2021 9:46 AM
What to do when you encounter a snake Johan Marais from the African Snakebite Institute says a lot of people do not understand the behaviour of snakes. 31 October 2021 7:54 AM
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. 30 October 2021 9:27 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
Ideas for keeping children busy with water.

Ideas for keeping children busy with water.

30 October 2021 8:53 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, shares some great ideas for keeping children busy with something as simple as


How to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain.

23 October 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain. Nikki Bush, shares some insights and fun ideas for help children improve their working memory to get stuff done.

Encouraging children to experiment in different ways.

16 October 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how an experimental mindset can be invaluable in a fast-changing future. Nikki takes a look at how we can encourage children of all ages to experiment in many different ways with.

The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

9 October 2021 8:56 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert discussing the power of scribbling and doodling for kids of all ages.  

The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

2 October 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of balancing out the seriousness of life with humour and encouraging children to develop a sense of humour to help them live life with a lighter touch.

How children learn what they live.

25 September 2021 9:16 AM

This Heritage Day weekend we discuss how children learn what they live with Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

 

The important of not rushing children’s developmental milestones.

18 September 2021 8:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, takes a look at children’s developmental milestones and why it’s important not to rush them. 

 

The joys and importance of outdoor play.

11 September 2021 8:37 AM

Spring is here and it’s time to refresh your child’s outdoor play experiences and encourage them to play outside. This morning we chat to Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert about the joys and importance of outdoor play in its various forms

Parallels between leading and parenting

4 September 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert spoke about the different dynamics in being a leader at home and at work. 

 

Maintaining boundaries to help you with parenting.

28 August 2021 8:58 AM

Is saying and maintaining boundaries difficult for you? Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on her findings this women’s month with regards to this topic and parenting.

