Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Today at 15:16
EWN: July unrest 'planned at high political level', says Abahlali baseMjondolo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 15:20
High Court admits Freedom Under Law into Hlophe gross misconduct case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
TALKER: Returning things over years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 15:50
#FixMyJoburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:10
SA tourist guides badly impacted by red listing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johan van Biljon Chairman of the Institute of Professional Tourist Guides of Southern Africa
Today at 17:10
Medical Courts to deal with medico-legal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mark Human, Sama Gauteng chairperson
125
Today at 17:20
Gauteng's readiness to deal with the Fourth wave during Festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services, Gauteng Department of Health
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:08
Business issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:13
Fear mongering causing economic harm to thousands for families
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Waschsberger - Managing Director at The Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:11
Medical costs a major money stressor for South Africans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Frank Magwegwe - Head of Corporate Wellness at Sanlam Wealth Solutions and faculty member at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave by Ryan Holiday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Holiday - Author of Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave at ...
