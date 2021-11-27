Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: July unrest 'planned at high political level', says Abahlali baseMjondolo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
High Court admits Freedom Under Law into Hlophe gross misconduct case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 15:40
TALKER: Returning things over years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
#FixMyJoburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
SA tourist guides badly impacted by red listing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johan van Biljon Chairman of the Institute of Professional Tourist Guides of Southern Africa
Today at 17:10
Medical Courts to deal with medico-legal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mark Human, Sama Gauteng chairperso­n
Today at 17:20
Gauteng's readiness to deal with the Fourth wave during Festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Freddy Kgongwana, Head of hospital services, Gauteng Department of Health
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
Business issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:13
Fear mongering causing economic harm to thousands for families
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Waschsberger - Managing Director at The Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:11
Medical costs a major money stressor for South Africans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Frank Magwegwe - Head of Corporate Wellness at Sanlam Wealth Solutions and faculty member at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave by Ryan Holiday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Holiday - Author of Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave at ...
Latest Local
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor City of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse outlines plans for city and answers questions from callers. 29 November 2021 11:45 AM
Travel ban over Omicron variant is ludicrous - Professor Salim Abdool Karim Epidemiologist and member of the Africa Task Force for Coronavirus Prof Salim Abdool Karim reflects on the new variant. 29 November 2021 7:52 AM
View all Local
Mandatory vaccination on the cards as Ramaphosa keeps South Africa on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa urged countries that have imposed travel bans on South Africa and Southern African sister countries to r... 28 November 2021 9:06 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not? 26 November 2021 3:45 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
View all Business
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning' South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Mat... 26 November 2021 3:32 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
View all Sport
New Zealand MP cycling to hospital while in labour goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] TikToker showing how dirty her hairbrushes are has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 November 2021 8:13 AM
Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyon... 26 November 2021 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
Parenting with Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

27 November 2021 8:43 AM

This week, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush to discuss the topic of parenting in the age of attention snatchers and the importance of helping children take charge


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The role of parents in their child’s digital lives.

20 November 2021 8:44 AM

If you are concerned about your primary school children’s safety online, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush oh what she hears from primary school children and the role of parents in their child’s digital lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance to support children’s natural curiosity.

13 November 2021 8:47 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush discusses why it’s important to support children’s natural curiosity and all their ‘why’ questions.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ideas for keeping children busy with water.

30 October 2021 8:53 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, shares some great ideas for keeping children busy with something as simple as

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain.

23 October 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain. Nikki Bush, shares some insights and fun ideas for help children improve their working memory to get stuff done.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Encouraging children to experiment in different ways.

16 October 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how an experimental mindset can be invaluable in a fast-changing future. Nikki takes a look at how we can encourage children of all ages to experiment in many different ways with.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

9 October 2021 8:56 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert discussing the power of scribbling and doodling for kids of all ages.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

2 October 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of balancing out the seriousness of life with humour and encouraging children to develop a sense of humour to help them live life with a lighter touch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How children learn what they live.

25 September 2021 9:16 AM

This Heritage Day weekend we discuss how children learn what they live with Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The important of not rushing children’s developmental milestones.

18 September 2021 8:54 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, takes a look at children’s developmental milestones and why it’s important not to rush them. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley

Politics Local

We will strive to strengthen City of Joburg by-laws - Mayor

Local

Travel ban over Omicron variant is ludicrous - Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Local

