How to make fun out of nothing with your children.

Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives a checklist to look at before spending the December salary. 5 December 2021 9:31 AM
Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued. 5 December 2021 7:33 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths The Health Department says 26,324,383 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 December 2021 7:10 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
How to make fun out of nothing with your children.

How to make fun out of nothing with your children.

4 December 2021 9:02 AM

In the lead up to the festive holiday season we will spend the next few weeks looking at how to make fun out of nothing with your children with Nikki Bush, our human potential and parenting expert.


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

27 November 2021 8:43 AM

This week, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush to discuss the topic of parenting in the age of attention snatchers and the importance of helping children take charge

The role of parents in their child’s digital lives.

20 November 2021 8:44 AM

If you are concerned about your primary school children’s safety online, Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush oh what she hears from primary school children and the role of parents in their child’s digital lives.

The importance to support children’s natural curiosity.

13 November 2021 8:47 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush discusses why it’s important to support children’s natural curiosity and all their ‘why’ questions.  

Ideas for keeping children busy with water.

30 October 2021 8:53 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, shares some great ideas for keeping children busy with something as simple as

How to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain.

23 October 2021 9:09 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert looks at how to help your kids with sticky notes for the brain. Nikki Bush, shares some insights and fun ideas for help children improve their working memory to get stuff done.

Encouraging children to experiment in different ways.

16 October 2021 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how an experimental mindset can be invaluable in a fast-changing future. Nikki takes a look at how we can encourage children of all ages to experiment in many different ways with.

The power of scribbling and doodling for kids.

9 October 2021 8:56 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert discussing the power of scribbling and doodling for kids of all ages.  

The importance of encouraging children to develop a sense of humour.

2 October 2021 9:17 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on the importance of balancing out the seriousness of life with humour and encouraging children to develop a sense of humour to help them live life with a lighter touch.

How children learn what they live.

25 September 2021 9:16 AM

This Heritage Day weekend we discuss how children learn what they live with Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert.

 

Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths

Local

IT'S BACK: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Saturday to Monday morning

Local

Environmental groups protest Shell's West Coast seismic tests

5 December 2021 10:18 AM

Eskom urges South Africans to use less electricity as load shedding under way

5 December 2021 9:26 AM

Omicron: Ghana's Akufo-Addo describes travels bans as immigration control

5 December 2021 9:02 AM

