Personal Finance feature: An explanation of regulation 28 for retirement funds

Today at 12:10 Fewer road deaths this festive, as expected? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 12:10 Audio: Mbalula releases 2020 festive season statistics The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:15 Southern Africa braces for for Covid wave The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Tom Ellman - MSF Southern Africa Unit

Today at 12:15 Mbalula releases 2020 festive season statistics. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Biden Administration scraps anti abortion funding rule. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - Consultant at Nalane for Reproductive Justice and Member of the SRJC - UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health

Today at 12:23 BRENDIN HORNER MURDER ACCUSED BACK IN COURT The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 KZN Disaster Response The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Senzo Mzila - Spokesperson for the KZN MEC Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka

Today at 12:37 What's the answer to the continued violence in Cabo Del Gado, Mozambique? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

Today at 12:37 SABC threatened with blackout. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)

Today at 12:40 Cape Town Jazz Fest to be online in 2021 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Billy Domingo - Festival Director at Cape Town International Jazz Festival

Today at 12:41 Audio: Julius Malema speaks to EWN Snr Political Reporter and pays tribute to Jackson Mthembu. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:45 Who's to blame if you get covid on business travel? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller

Today at 12:45 Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs faces internal probe over Kinnear death- J The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeff Wicks

Today at 12:52 NBA, NFL takes hold of SA audience The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kyle de Klerk - Director: Sports Commercial & Business, The Walt Disney Company Africa

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:15 Food Feature: Veganuary The Azania Mosaka Show

Today at 13:35 Movies and What to Stream with Hugh Fraser The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 13:50 Travel Feature: Golden Gate Highlands National Park The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

Today at 14:05 Upside of Failure: Nonhlanhla Mnisi The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Nonhlanhla Mnisi

Today at 14:35 #702 Unplugged with Ndumiso Manana The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Ndumiso Manana

Today at 15:20 Thales' challenge to racketeering charge it faces with Zuma dismissed - paving way for trial to start Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karyn Maughan

Today at 15:50 #NathiMustGo petition for the minister of sport, arts and culture to resign or be replaced. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...

Today at 16:40 How the private sector will interact with government on vaccine rollout Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen

