Personal Finance feature: An explanation of regulation 28 for retirement funds

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Fewer road deaths this festive, as expected?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 12:10
Audio: Mbalula releases 2020 festive season statistics
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Southern Africa braces for for Covid wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Tom Ellman - MSF Southern Africa Unit
Today at 12:15
Mbalula releases 2020 festive season statistics.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Biden Administration scraps anti abortion funding rule.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - Consultant at Nalane for Reproductive Justice and Member of the SRJC - UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health
Today at 12:23
BRENDIN HORNER MURDER ACCUSED BACK IN COURT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
KZN Disaster Response
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Senzo Mzila - Spokesperson for the KZN MEC Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka
Today at 12:37
What's the answer to the continued violence in Cabo Del Gado, Mozambique?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Naeem Jeenah - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 12:37
SABC threatened with blackout.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:40
Cape Town Jazz Fest to be online in 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Billy Domingo - Festival Director at Cape Town International Jazz Festival
Today at 12:41
Audio: Julius Malema speaks to EWN Snr Political Reporter and pays tribute to Jackson Mthembu.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:45
Who's to blame if you get covid on business travel?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
Today at 12:45
Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs faces internal probe over Kinnear death- J
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 12:52
NBA, NFL takes hold of SA audience
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kyle de Klerk - Director: Sports Commercial & Business, The Walt Disney Company Africa
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: Veganuary
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Stream with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Golden Gate Highlands National Park
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure: Nonhlanhla Mnisi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nonhlanhla Mnisi
Today at 14:35
#702 Unplugged with Ndumiso Manana
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ndumiso Manana
Today at 15:20
Thales' challenge to racketeering charge it faces with Zuma dismissed - paving way for trial to start
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:50
#NathiMustGo petition for the minister of sport, arts and culture to resign or be replaced.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Today at 16:40
How the private sector will interact with government on vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Simone Musgrave, Founder of Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simone Musgrave
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Doctor dies in crash after after trying to save Mthembu's life - Report Minister Mkhize says Dr Rudolph Mononyane delayed the flight, in which four other people also lost their lives, to help Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:01 AM
Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete Tributes continue to pour in for the late minister in the Presidency who passed away from COVID-19 complications. 22 January 2021 8:03 AM
View all Local
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Politics
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
arrow_forward
Personal Finance feature: An explanation of regulation 28 for retirement funds

Personal Finance feature: An explanation of regulation 28 for retirement funds

30 July 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Executive Director at Galileo

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?

21 January 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds

14 January 2021 8:11 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - Top 5 money tips for the year ahead.

17 December 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

26 November 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls

19 November 2020 8:13 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer

12 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Side Hustles (additional incomes to supplement salaries)

5 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties

29 October 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?

22 October 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1,448 people killed on SA's roads over festive season - Mbalula

22 January 2021 11:36 AM

Court dismisses Thales' bid to challenge racketeering charges

22 January 2021 11:22 AM

Southern African countries on high alert as tropical storm Eloise intensifies

22 January 2021 11:15 AM

