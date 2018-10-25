How the world’s richest people made their breathtaking fortunes

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: Vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: Vaccines continues...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:16
EWN: KZN health MEC hosts webinar on provinces latest Covid -19 figures and misconceptions of the spread of the virus
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:40
Gauteng Health Department not well prpared for the surge of patients during the second wave.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood, Executive Director at Section27
Today at 15:50
SA researchers may have found a way to cure malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz, UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair
Today at 16:10
SABC unions to meet management in a bid to avert strike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union
Today at 16:20
UJ and HSRC Survey shows that 53% of adults think schools should not re-open until the current situation with Covid-19 improves
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof. Carin Runciman, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg
Today at 16:40
FIC report reveals suspicious transactions, money laundering on the increase in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Personal imports of meat and dairy products into EU banned since Brexit transition ended
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 18:09
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:13
Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics The Home Affairs minister says only 27% of the people who congregated at Beitbridge Border post were returning for work. 13 January 2021 8:36 AM
South Africa records 13,105 new Covid-19 cases The Department of Health confirmed that 755 more people have died after contracting the virus. 13 January 2021 6:55 AM
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. 12 January 2021 5:29 PM
View all Local
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
View all Politics
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Business
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Personal Finance With Warren Ingram
arrow_forward
How the world’s richest people made their breathtaking fortunes

How the world’s richest people made their breathtaking fortunes

25 October 2018 7:35 PM

(A hint: for most, it wasn't in tech.) Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital Personal Financial Advisor.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Personal Finance With Warren Ingram

Personal Finance - Top 5 money tips for the year ahead.

17 December 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

26 November 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls

19 November 2020 8:13 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer

12 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Side Hustles (additional incomes to supplement salaries)

5 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - How should investors deal with political uncertainties

29 October 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?

22 October 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?

15 October 2020 8:17 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature - Prescribed Assets

1 October 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hits back at border posts closure critics

Local

Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

Business Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

EWN Highlights

US COVID-19 deaths hit daily record as China rushes to contain outbreaks

13 January 2021 12:57 PM

Rebels launch attacks close to C.Africa capital

13 January 2021 12:31 PM

Samas separates amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito into standalone categories

13 January 2021 11:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA