Spend too much? Here are 5 great tips for breaking the habit…

Today at 13:15 Gin made from Elehant dung - Indlovu Gin The Azania Mosaka Show

Les Ansley - CEO of IBHU - makers of Indlovu Gin

Today at 13:35 Is it time to implement Basic Income Grant (BIG)? The Azania Mosaka Show

Isobel Frye

Today at 14:05 Masterclass: What I Learned from Visiting All 54 African Countries The Azania Mosaka Show

Boipelo Tladinyane - Overland Solo Traveller

Today at 14:35 Masterclass continues...Tracks4Africa The Azania Mosaka Show

Johan Groenewald - Co-Founder for Tracks4Africa

Today at 15:10 EWN: Committee on social development briefed on grants challenges at SASSA paypoints Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:16 EWN: UN Directors for Southern and Eastern Africa addresses situation in Northern Mozambique Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 15:20 Analysis: David Mabuza to lead vaccine rollout Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Qaanitah Hunter

Today at 15:40 Discovery of two new giant radio galaxies offers fresh insights into the universe Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.

Today at 16:10 SABC Strike Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union

Today at 16:40 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:20 Inauguration Day for the history books Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

simon marks

Today at 18:09 Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 10 year low. Why? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,

Today at 18:13 What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios

Today at 18:20 ZOOM : Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 ZOOM Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirm the close of your oversubscribed Series B funding round The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

James Patterson - Co-Founder of Aerobotics | james@aerobotics.com

Today at 18:48 ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

