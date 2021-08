Personal Finance - SuperSaver Julia

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index - Latest Lockdowns and Civil Unrest Could Stunt Auto Industry’s ‘Green Shoots’ The Azania Mosaka Show

Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion

Today at 15:16 EWN: Johannesburg council elects ANC’s Jolidee Matongo as new mayor Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 15:20 Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Odette Jones, current student at Unisa awaiting her certificate.

Today at 15:50 First batch of 1.5 million #JnJ doses expires today Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 16:10 SA Red list status harming tourism Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

David Frost - CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa

Today at 16:50 Gauteng Education opens online registrations for Grade 8s in the public Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Edward Mosuwe - Acting Head Of Curriculum at Department Of Education

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 Raising bonuses for Olympic medalists The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

