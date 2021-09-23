Personal Finance “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Trio accused of killing 19 year old Mondli Majola in Phoenix back in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: [ANALYSIS] Election message from Jacob Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
Eastern Cape government wants explanation for R15-million sports facility
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zintle Bobelo Journalist at The Rep
Today at 16:10
New Driving License Centres start operating in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Makhosini Msibi, CEO of the RTMC.
Today at 16:20
Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the Pandora Papers leak
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Anton Harber
Today at 16:50
Eskom is now the world's worst-polluting power company
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead author of the report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air
Today at 17:10
2021 ATM Local Government Election Manifesto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyo Zungula President of ATM
Today at 17:20
EWN: PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA LAUNCHING WOMEN'S ECONOMIC ASSEMBLY
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja: The cost of that Covid-19 payment holiday hits home
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
Do we really need provinces? UCT political studies senior lecturer Dr Vinothan Naidoo says the issue is whether provinces are doing enough because they are sig... 6 October 2021 12:45 PM
Ramaphosa challenges teachers to keep SA's school dropout figure under 25% President Ramaphosa said that he was extremely saddened and concerned to hear how many young people had dropped out of school and... 6 October 2021 12:02 PM
DA marches against water crisis in Gauteng Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Ntseke reflects on the importance of the march that the party led. 6 October 2021 1:13 PM
'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster Ntwenhle Mhlongo expresses her anger and hurt at the suggestion by the DA that the people who killed her son in Phoenix are being... 6 October 2021 11:14 AM
R3.9 billion for Sasria to focus on small businesses that were looted Executive manager for stakeholder relations management Muzi Dladla to explain how the additional funds will be allocated. 6 October 2021 7:36 AM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa's infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money's future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I'm responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance "Spring clean" your finances at least once a year.

Personal Finance “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.

23 September 2021 8:03 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 


More episodes from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Personal Finance: How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

30 September 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

9 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

26 August 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance The Good, and The Bad of having debt

19 August 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - Looking at reliable ways to invest in big trends without taki

12 August 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - Does it always make sense to phase in your money into the st

5 August 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - SuperSaver Julia

29 July 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: SuperSaver  Julia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - After the looting and violence – is it time to pack your bags

22 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Staying invested is more important than when you invest

8 July 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community'

Local

'We feel so insulted' - Mom of boy killed in Phoenix hurt by DA 'heroes' poster

Politics

Do we really need provinces?

Local

Two priests cleared after Vatican sex abuse trial

6 October 2021 2:37 PM

Sail on: Cruise tourism set to return to CT

6 October 2021 2:31 PM

WC police confiscate drugs worth R2m in Beaufort West, Laingsburg

6 October 2021 12:55 PM

