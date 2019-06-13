How to manage a business partner with views and goals different from yours

Today at 10:33 Why can we not meet the manufacturing demands for coffins? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Lawrence Konyana - President at Funeral Federation Of Sa

Today at 10:35 Perceptions of Entrepreneurship The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mohale Ralebitso - CEO at Black Business Council (BBC)

Gidon Novick - Co-Founder at Lift Airline

Today at 11:05 Whatsapp:what businesses can do to ensure the privacy of their customers is looked after Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Andrew Bourne

Today at 11:05 Listeners' Choice- Spies The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Jonathan Ancer

Today at 11:20 Kyles back a buddy campaign to help him with new braille tech for work Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Kyle Williams

Today at 11:32 Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jean Le Roux

Andrew Fraser

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- visitors who overstay their welcome The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 11:45 Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:10 Malusi Booi The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 Arrests made in violation of the Disaster Management Act The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:37 Whats happening at the Zondo commission The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Andre Duvenhage

Today at 12:45 GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )

Today at 12:45 Grant recipients not happy with service in the WC The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Athi Mtongana, Newzroom Afrika reporter

Today at 12:52 Uganda heads to the polls tomorrow The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala

Today at 12:56 Hippo roaming the streets of Fourways The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nicci Wright, Wildlife rehabilitation specialist at the JHB Wildlife veterinary hospital

Today at 18:09 SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:13 Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

