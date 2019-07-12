Small business owner, nobody will save!

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 10:33
Why can we not meet the manufacturing demands for coffins?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - President at Funeral Federation Of Sa
Today at 10:35
Perceptions of Entrepreneurship
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mohale Ralebitso - CEO at Black Business Council (BBC)
Gidon Novick - Co-Founder at Lift Airline
Today at 11:05
Whatsapp:what businesses can do to ensure the privacy of their customers is looked after
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Spies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 11:20
Kyles back a buddy campaign to help him with new braille tech for work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kyle Williams
Today at 11:32
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Andrew Fraser
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- visitors who overstay their welcome
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
Malusi Booi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Arrests made in violation of the Disaster Management Act
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Whats happening at the Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Andre Duvenhage
Today at 12:45
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 12:45
Grant recipients not happy with service in the WC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Athi Mtongana, Newzroom Afrika reporter
Today at 12:52
Uganda heads to the polls tomorrow
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 12:56
Hippo roaming the streets of Fourways
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nicci Wright, Wildlife rehabilitation specialist at the JHB Wildlife veterinary hospital
Today at 18:09
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:13
Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
