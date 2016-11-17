Why entrepreneurship must be taught in school

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 12:52
CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Guests
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Guests
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Guests
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Guests
Today at 13:35
For many kids, picky eating isn't just a phase
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mpho Tshukudu - Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting
Guests
Today at 13:40
Food - Pie in the Sky Bakery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Guests
Today at 14:05
People's Vaccine Campaign
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Noma Ranjana - National Manager at Treatment Action Campaign
Guests
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - is your insurance null and void if your licence has expired?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Susan Walls
Guests
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Guests
Today at 14:50
Music with CHANÉ
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
CHANÉ - Music Artist
Guests
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Guests
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Today at 18:49
T.R.E.N.D.S???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Guests
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Guests
