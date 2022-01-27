Small Business Focus : The cost of setting a standard of excellence in your business

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - The Consumer Goods & Services Ombudsman’s has released its latest annual report
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 15:10
Parly looks to speed up section 89 Panel process into Ramaphosa Removal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babablo Ndenze
Today at 15:16
Police fire rubber bullets at Soweto protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 15:20
Public Protector impeachment inquiry continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Property Feature- 11 Budget-friendly home improvement projects you can tackle in a weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cobus Odendaal - CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg at ...
Today at 16:10
South Africa is playing England in the second Test match
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luke Alfred
Today at 16:40
{PROMO} In Conversation with Mercedes Benz
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Today marks SIX months since the Russia and Ukraine war- What the Ukraine war has taught us about Russia's military power?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:10
South Africa government misses the mark with Cuba's R50 million donation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 17:20
Flute player hoping to take the biggest award of the night at the 2022 South African Music Award
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Khanyisile Mthetwa - A multi award-winning flute player
Today at 18:09
Distell - the maker of Amarula, Klipdrift and Savannah is back to pre-Covid sales
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:12
Gold Fields interim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Griffith - CEO at Gold Fields
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sibanye shares rally despite 51% profit slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - 5 clues of which businesses will scale and which won't
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Have you invested in an offshore pension with your offshore allowance? You might have a problem.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry The music maestro moved to Joburg and spent 15 years between Primedia's 947 and Metro FM - where he hosted the breakfast show from... 25 August 2022 1:36 PM
AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed AfriForum went to court after members of the EFF sang Dubul'ibhunu, which translates to "Shoot the boer", outside the Senekal Magi... 25 August 2022 11:06 AM
16% of SA supports trophy hunting, a decline from 34% in 2018 An IPSOS survey has revealed there is still support locally for both trophy hunting and canned lion hunting in South Africa. 25 August 2022 10:30 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
Are unions' demands feasible or just a pipe dream? Economists say South Africa simply cannot afford to give in to unions' demands. 25 August 2022 7:50 AM
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer' Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink. 24 August 2022 9:02 PM
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
View all Business
Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living Stats SA on Wednesday released the annual consumer price inflation that has reached a record 13-year high, as it rose to 7.8% in J... 25 August 2022 7:23 AM
Trophy Wine Show results reveal that cheaper wines are sometimes better 'Ghost in the Machine Shiraz 2020' is a wine that scored 98 out of a 100. It retails at just R215. 25 August 2022 6:55 AM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life' A video went viral when a Manchester United fan told former player Gary Neville that he is the lover of his life. 23 August 2022 9:51 AM
Why Manchester United’s US owners, the Glazers, are so hated Chris jones, journalist with Feature Story News, chats to John Maytham about the the latest struggles Manchester United face. 22 August 2022 8:08 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
Miss England finalist wows judges with makeup-free appearance A 20-year-old Melisa Raouf relied on her natural beauty when she appeared at the Miss England semi-finals in London this week. 25 August 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: Teary woman in a bar explains Michael Jackson phobia Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2022 10:24 AM
WATCH: Business owner follows shoplifter all the way home and demands payment Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
China suffers extreme drought amid worst heatwave on record The south of the country has recorded its most drawn-out and extreme heatwave since records began 60 years ago. 25 August 2022 11:36 AM
Russian missiles on train station kills 22 on Ukraine's Independence Day Russian violence reigned over civilians as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence. 25 August 2022 10:17 AM
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Small Business Focus
arrow_forward
Small Business Focus : The cost of setting a standard of excellence in your business

Small Business Focus : The cost of setting a standard of excellence in your business

27 January 2022 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 


More episodes from Small Business Focus

Small Business Focus: How does your business survive the current inflationary crunch?

18 August 2022 7:36 PM

Guest: S’onqoba Vuba | Co-Founder & Managing Director  at Perpetu8 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

11 August 2022 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: 5 layers build an asset of value that will get your business to R100m.

4 August 2022 7:38 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SMME master plan to dovetail with energy crisis plan

28 July 2022 7:39 PM

Guest: Fred Makgato | CEO at Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

14 July 2022 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - What it means to be the meat in the sandwich

7 July 2022 7:38 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - How to build your business into your family's greatest wealth generating asset.

30 June 2022 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

23 June 2022 7:38 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Unpacking the youth of today: They are the customers and employees of our businesses, but do we really know what makes them tick?

16 June 2022 7:49 PM

Guest: S’onqoba Vuba | Co-Founder & Managing Director  at Perpetu8 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Tripartite collaboration essential for driving SME growth forward

9 June 2022 7:35 PM

Guest: Jeremy Lang 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumers are advised to consider credit to sustain high cost of living

Local Lifestyle

April floods leave Tongaat residents without drinkable water

Local

AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed

Local

'Mbaqanga and isicathamiya laid my foundation to radio' - Kenny Maistry

Local Entertainment

Parly looks to speed up Section 89 panel process into Ramaphosa's removal

25 August 2022 1:16 PM

Concerning that SGB where pupil died by suicide not part of probe, says chair

25 August 2022 1:11 PM

Tensions in Orlando East die down after police disperse crowd

25 August 2022 12:49 PM

