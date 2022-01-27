Small Business Focus : The cost of setting a standard of excellence in your business

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - The Consumer Goods & Services Ombudsman’s has released its latest annual report
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 15:10
Parly looks to speed up section 89 Panel process into Ramaphosa Removal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babablo Ndenze
Today at 15:16
Police fire rubber bullets at Soweto protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 15:20
Public Protector impeachment inquiry continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Property Feature- 11 Budget-friendly home improvement projects you can tackle in a weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cobus Odendaal - CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg at ...
Today at 16:10
South Africa is playing England in the second Test match
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luke Alfred
Today at 16:40
{PROMO} In Conversation with Mercedes Benz
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Today marks SIX months since the Russia and Ukraine war- What the Ukraine war has taught us about Russia's military power?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:10
South Africa government misses the mark with Cuba's R50 million donation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 17:20
Flute player hoping to take the biggest award of the night at the 2022 South African Music Award
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Khanyisile Mthetwa - A multi award-winning flute player
Today at 18:09
Distell - the maker of Amarula, Klipdrift and Savannah is back to pre-Covid sales
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:12
Gold Fields interim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Griffith - CEO at Gold Fields
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sibanye shares rally despite 51% profit slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neal Froneman, CEO Of Sibanye Stillwater
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - 5 clues of which businesses will scale and which won't
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Have you invested in an offshore pension with your offshore allowance? You might have a problem.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
