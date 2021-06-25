Current and future regulation

Colin Cullis hosts Revix CEO Sean Saunders in a series that will see you get started with crypto investing.
In this episode details of how cryptos are or rather aren't regulated in South Africa and what taxes you may be liable to pay.
