Current and future regulation

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg:Johannesburg traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sean Kreusch, DA councillor with the responsibility for transport
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Covid Trends on testing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ridhwaan Suliman - Senior researcher at CSIR
Today at 16:20
Interpol issues red notices against Atul and Rajesh Gupta and others linked to the R25 million Free State fraud case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ulrich Roux
Today at 16:40
Ters relief payments extension agreed, details need cabinet approval
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Today at 16:50
eSwatini: SADC met with government representatives
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:10
The breaking of lockdown rules by some political parties
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National spokesperson at SAPS
Today at 17:20
Wage negotiations: Govt offers public servants increase, cash allowance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Level 4 restrictions for hoteliers have been adjusted.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Waschsberger - Managing Director at The Capital
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Futureproof: 9 rules for humans in the age of Automation. By Kevin Roose
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mnisi
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
No one needs cigarettes to live, if you want to die early, smoke - Expert Pulmonologist Dr Alan Peter explains why smokers who develop lung disease should claim compensation from cigarette companies in SA 5 July 2021 2:35 PM
Cele relieved police being vaccinated but wishes it had happened sooner Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at the launch of the SAPS COVID-19 vaccination campaign at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. 5 July 2021 2:00 PM
When I was in Nkandla all was in order, I left satisfied - Lindiwe Sisulu Human settlements, water, and sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu argues Zuma supporters were following health protocols at Nkandla 5 July 2021 12:13 PM
View all Local
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence' Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says former president Jacob Zuma might have pulled a crowd but the kind o... 5 July 2021 1:11 PM
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening. 4 July 2021 8:28 PM
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
View all Politics
TERS support extended, those affected by lockdown restrictions urged to apply The latest lockdown regulations have left many people vulnerable and without a stable income during the devastating third wave of... 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business. 3 July 2021 11:12 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Business
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Crypto For You
arrow_forward
Current and future regulation

Current and future regulation

25 June 2021 2:20 PM

Colin Cullis hosts Revix CEO Sean Sanders in a series that will see you get started with crypto investing, or answer the questions that might be preventing you from taking the leap to investment. 

In this episode details of how cryptos are or rather aren't regulated in South Africa and what taxes you may be liable to pay. Colin also asks Sean what one should be weary of when investing in a space that is fairly new to the South African investment landscape. 

You can add to the questions that Sean answers via the revix website at revix.com and you can open an account and try the platform for yourself, just visit revix.com

Proudly sponsored by Revix – Smart, Secure Crypto Investing 

Engage us #CryptoForYou


More episodes from Crypto For You

Start Here

25 June 2021 8:49 AM

Colin Cullis is joined by Sean Sanders in a new podcast promising everything you need to know about investing in the technologies, industries and sectors you believe in.

You can add to the questions that Sean answers via the Revix website at revix.com and you can open an account and try the platform for yourself, just visit revix.com

Proudly sponsored by Revix – Smart, Secure Crypto Investing 

Engage us #CryptoForYou

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence'

Politics

When I was in Nkandla all was in order, I left satisfied - Lindiwe Sisulu

Local

TERS support extended, those affected by lockdown restrictions urged to apply

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Buthelezi: Zuma facing consequences of not complying with ConCourt order

5 July 2021 3:30 PM

Zondo to hear Ramaphosa's oral evidence in two weeks' time

5 July 2021 2:57 PM

Cele relieved police being vaccinated but wishes it had happened sooner

5 July 2021 2:00 PM

