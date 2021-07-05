Are cryptos part of the current financial system or a new financial system?

Colin Cullis hosts Revix CEO Sean Sanders in a series that will see you get started with crypto investing, or answer the questions that might be preventing you from taking the leap to investment.
If you have already listened to the previous episodes you should be feeling a little more comfortable with what cryptos are about. If this is the first one you are hearing, welcome. This is as good a place as any to begin to understand what the potential for cryptos could be.
In this episode Colin and Sean look at how crypto forms a part of the current financial system and how it may come to rival or even replace it.
In this episode Colin shares some quotes about investing. Sean shares his take on whether it is a quote that will help you pick the investment type that may work best for you or one that just sounds smart..
In this episode Colin shares some quotes about investing. Sean shares his take on whether it is a quote that will help you pick the investment type that may work best for you or one that just sounds smart..
In this episode we look at the influences and influencers on cryptos.
In this episode we look at the influences and influencers on cryptos.
In this episode details of how cryptos are or rather aren't regulated in South Africa and what taxes you may be liable to pay. Colin also asks Sean what one should be weary of when investing in a space that is fairly new to the South African investment landscape.
In this episode details of how cryptos are or rather aren't regulated in South Africa and what taxes you may be liable to pay. Colin also asks Sean what one should be weary of when investing in a space that is fairly new to the South African investment landscape.
Colin Cullis is joined by Sean Sanders in a new podcast promising everything you need to know about investing in the technologies, industries and sectors you believe in.
